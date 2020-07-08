A Colorado Springs company has been tapped to conduct a two-year test of a potential vaccine for COVID-19, according to Jill York, director of clinical trials at the Lynn Institute of The Rockies.
The Lynn Health Science Institute of Colorado Springs announced Wednesday it was awarded the Moderna Phase III COVID-19 vaccine study, York said.
The study, whose focus is on healthy people 18 and older, will begin in July and will last about two years, according to York.
The principal investigator for the study will be Dr. Ripley Hollister, an internal medicine physician who has practiced in Colorado Springs for more than 20 years, York said.
“The study will determine if participants receiving the potential vaccine develop antibodies that contribute to virus resistance for COVID-19,” a release from the Lynn Health Science Institute of Colorado Springs read. “Interested participants must meet the inclusion and exclusion criteria that has been established by Moderna, Inc. clinical trial protocol. If successful, the data from this trial could lead to the development of the first vaccine for COVID-19.”
Participants who have been diagnosed with active COVID-19 or recovered from a COVID-19 infection are not eligible to participate in the study, according to York.
Anyone who fits the criteria can volunteer for the study by calling institute at 405-447-8839 or by visiting lhsi.net and clicking sign up now. Volunteers will be compensated up to $1,962, according to York.
York notes that all preventative safety precautions have been put in place at the facility.
The federal government has supplied nearly a half billion dollars in support of Moderna’s vaccine project, selecting it as one of the first to enter large-scale human trials, Reuters has reported.