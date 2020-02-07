Ski country is experiencing an outbreak of the mumps, with multiple cases confirmed in Colorado.
According to Summit County Public Health, three cases of mumps have been confirmed among employees at Keystone Resort in Summit County. The first case was confirmed on Tuesday, with none of the patients requiring emergency care.
Other media sources are reporting that there are up to six cases of mumps.
While the immediate health risk to the public remains low, Vail Resorts is encouraging employees and guests to take all necessary precautions to prevent the spread of the flu, viruses, and other contagious illness.
The Center for Disease Control and Prevention says mumps is a contagious viral disease that causes painful swelling of the salivary glands in the cheeks. It is spread through saliva, meaning it can be contracted through kissing, coughing, sneezing, talking, or touching contaminated objects or surfaces. Symptoms including fever, headache, muscle aches, tiredness, and loss of appetite typically appear anywhere from 12 to 25 days after being infected. The disease can be prevented with the MMR vaccine, which also protects against measles and rubella.
This isn’t the first time the ski resorts have experienced cases of the mumps. In May of 2019, six cases of mumps were confirmed among employees at Arapahoe Basin Ski Area. Overall, 67 cases of mumps were reported last year in Colorado, with most reports coming from the Denver metro area.