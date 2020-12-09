Colorado is refusing to provide personal information requested by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention about state residents who receive a COVID-19 vaccination data, such as names, addresses, date of birth and gender, according to reports.
In doing so, Colorado has joined other states that are pushing back against the federal agency, claiming it would infringe on privacy.
“Because Coloradans’ privacy is a priority, CDPHE negotiated with the CDC to ensure that personally identifying information was not going to be reported from the state to CDC,” a spokesperson for CDPHE wrote in an email. “This complies with Colorado statute.”
The Colorado Department of Public Health & Environment will be tracking individually identifying vaccination information and sharing some of the data with other state agencies, but the spokesperson wrote that, “Colorado will use the Colorado Immunization Information System (CIIS) to monitor doses administered, inventory levels, vaccine orders, distribution to vaccination providers and any repositioning of vaccine between vaccination providers during Phase 1 to ensure end-to-end visibility of all doses. … CIIS is a confidential, population-based, secure computerized system that collects and consolidates individual-level vaccination and exemption data for Coloradans of all ages from a variety of sources.”
The system will track the progress of individuals’ vaccination series “because of the need for a second dose,” the spokesperson wrote.
The CDC’s request is laid out in a Data Use and Sharing Agreement, which describes how and why the federal agency would like states to provide the data.
The document describes a critical need for the data to assess the patterns of vaccination in the population, identify under-vaccination, assist in vaccine allocation, monitor effectiveness, safety and risk factors, evaluate the impact of the coronavirus and the vaccine on health care systems and communities and to monitor the multiple vaccinations required for some of the pharmaceutical companies’ vaccines, for individuals who move across state lines.
Minnesota officials refused to sign the agreement, according to the New York Times, but will provide “de-identified doses-administered data” when vaccinations begin, nearly the same description verbatim provided by a Colorado health department spokesperson.
“Colorado will be sharing de-identified, record-level data on the doses administered in our state, along with vaccine inventory data on a daily basis,” the spokesperson, who refused to provide their name, added.
In New York, Gov. Andrew Cuomo expressed concern about the efforts and resistance to providing the data because of the ramifications for people living in the U.S. without legal immigration status, according to the New York Times.
Pennsylvania tried to amend the language of the agreement, the New York Times reported, but was rebuffed by the CDC and then signed anyway.
CDPHE did not immediately clarify whether it have signed or amended the CDC’s data sharing agreement, nor whether there is an alternative agreement or documented arrangement for reporting the state’s data to the CDC.