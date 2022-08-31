The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment is in the process of sending out text and email messages reminding parents to get kids vaccinated as the school year begins.

Data gathered by CDPHE shows a decline in vaccination compliance rates compared to last year.

The findings show that 86.7% of kindergarten-aged students and 91.8% of K-12 students were in compliance with vaccination standards. This represents a drop of 5.2% and 2.2%, respectively, compared to 2020-2021.

The CDPHE doesn't know what caused the drop in vaccination rates, but said it could be related to a number of factors.

The data gathered by CDPHE used data from 1,338 kindergartens and 1,940 K-12 schools. The data was "de-identified," which removes all details that could be used to identify the student. The datasets represent 68,253 students and 862,257 students statewide, respectively.

"We don't know for certain what caused this decline," said CDPHE spokesperson Joe Hollomann. "We do know that misinformation is linked to vaccine hesitancy, but we do not know how that has impacted routine vaccine uptake."

Holloman said this is the first year of a new process for receiving an exemption from school-required vaccines. This could have impacted non-compliance rates.

The decline in vaccination rates is very concerning for some pediatricians, like Dr. Mike DiStefano, the chief medical officer of Children’s Hospital Colorado-Colorado Springs. He highlighted a mix of factors that may have contributed to the decline, including misinformation surrounding vaccines.

Still, the data tells him one thing very clearly:

“We’re not where we need to be,” DiStefano said about overall vaccination rates. “When you look at rates we’ve had of vaccinations this year, we’re 9% off what we expected.”

The concern of vaccination rates is pronounced as flu season is around the corner. In the 2019-20 flu season, the CDC estimates 35 million suffered from flu-related illnesses. Of those 35 million cases, 380,000 were hospitalized and 20,000 died.

As COVID-19 burned through the country, the 2020-21 flu season saw “unusually low cases," according to the CDC. But given the already low rates of vaccinations, and continuously circulating misinformation on them, DiStefano remains concerned for the flu season.

“Kids can get pretty sick from influenza,” he said. “These [diseases] are all preventable ...”

Though vaccines are not a silver bullet to prevent “breakthrough cases,” they are effective at reducing the severity of symptoms, DiStefano said. A vaccine may mean the difference between staying home for a day or two or traveling to the hospital for treatment.

According to a release initially announcing the decline, medical exemptions from vaccinations increased while non-medical exemptions decreased. In the past, the state did not distinguish between personal belief and religious exemptions — now they are both considered non-medical exemptions.

If a student is found to not be in compliance with vaccine standards, and has no exemption on file, the school nurse will send an email to their parent(s), legal guardian or student. This will happen within seven days of the finding.

"Students have 14 days after receiving notification to become compliant, or they can continue in school as 'in process'," Hollomann said. "This process is all done at the school level, not by CDPHE."

When "in process," a student, their parents or a legal guardian must submit documentation of immunizations that have been given and sign a written plan for receiving the remaining immunizations.

"Compliance" on a vaccination level means students are either fully vaccinated, have a plan to become fully vaccinated or have a valid exemption on file.

"Routine child and adolescent vaccination is a foundation of public health practice and prevents morbidity and mortality in children and young adults," the Hollomann said. "Reduction of childhood immunization rates can compromise herd immunity, which increases the risk of vaccine-preventable disease outbreaks."

Hollomann cited measles and whooping cough as diseases that are preventable through vaccination. The United States eradicated polio in 1979 through vaccination and worldwide two diseases have been eradicated: A variant of smallpox and rinderpest.

But vaccines can be expensive. While a hepatitis B vaccination may cost less than $20, the measles, mumps and rubella vaccine can cost up to $80 in the private sector. Combine that vaccination with a dose preventing chicken pox and the cost balloons to over $150, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

The CDPHE does have resources that can help people find low- or no-cost vaccines for their children. The COVax4Kids.org website will also help parents find a provider.

Other resources, such as vaccine records, exemption and vaccination rates and information on routine vaccinations are also kept by CDPHE. Here is a list of vaccines required by CDPHE.