Health officials are urging Coloradans to test their homes for excessive levels of radon, a naturally occurring, colorless and odorless gas that is the second leading cause of lung cancer in the U.S. and contributes to as many as 500 lung cancer deaths in Colorado each year.

The gas forms when uranium is broken down in the soil. When a home is built, it creates a space for radon to accumulate.

January marks the first Radon Action Month in Colorado. About 50% of homes in the state have unhealthy levels of radon, testing above the Environmental Protection Agency’s recommended action level of 4 picocuries per liter, said Michelle Beyrle, El Paso County's public health information officer.

Although the state is aware of the threat posed by radon, there are no requirements for homes or commercial buildings to conduct testing or install mitigation systems.

“Building codes in some communities in Colorado have started requiring radon mitigation to be considered as part of the building process, but it is not consistent throughout the state,” Beyrle said. “Some builders are implementing testing and/or mitigation, even though it is not required. It is also becoming more common to test for radon during the home buying process.”

All 64 of the state’s counties are rated as high risk for elevated radon levels.

In El Paso County, about 48.8% of tested homes had elevated levels of radon, according to KOAA-TV.

At-home tests are available at most hardware stores and cost between $10 and $50. The tests take 48 to 120 hours to complete.

Resources are available through the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment's website regarding at-home radon testing and finding a certified radon measurement and mitigation contractor.

The department also provides financial assistance to lower income families for radon testing. Those who may qualify for the Radon Mitigation Assistance Program can apply at bit.ly/3vWfWss.