Colorado officials announce 3 more coronavirus cases, 11 overall

New cases diagnosed in three Colorado counties Monday brought the number people battling coronavirus to 11 as tensions rose over the outbreak statewide.
A Larimer County woman in her 50s, a Denver woman in her 30s and an Eagle County woman in her 50s joined the list of victims Monday, health officials said. Another woman was being retested after showing signs of the virus that resulted in inconclusive results on earlier tests. Health officials are working to contact anyone who has been in close contact with the new virus victims, the state's Department of Public Health and Environment said.
Health officials tested 83 people over the weekend, and 20 more by early Monday, for the fast-spreading, flu-like disease that has infected more than 109,000 worldwide and caused nearly 3,900 deaths, according to the World Health Organization. More than 62,000 people have already recovered.
The virus is sparking fear across Colorado that has has cleared grocery store shelves of items including toilet paper and hand sanitizer.
Worry over the virus led a Sunday United Airlines bound for Newark, New Jersey, to make an unscheduled stop in Denver after several passengers became disruptive because they were seated next to someone who they thought was sick, officials said.
A small group of passengers became disruptive on Flight 1562 after they were seated next to someone who was sneezing and coughing, United Airlines officials told Denver media.
The spread of the virus led leaders at the Air Force Academy to restrict some cadet and staff travel for the month of March. Areas assessed as high-risk, including China and Italy, are on the academy's forbidden list, while areas with lower risk are still allowed.
Spring break had not been canceled as of Monday, however.
"We will continue to evaluate the situation and take proactive steps to avoid contracting or spreading (the virus)," the school said.
The University of Colorado at Colorado Springs said it's assessing travel and redoubling janitorial efforts to slow the spread of the virus. Custodians are cleaning high-use areas more frequently "to make sure we keep the spread at bay," a spokesman told The Gazette.
The university continues to monitor the situation and has a pandemic plan, previously reviewed by the county health department, he added.
Additionally, the school has canceled school-sponsored travel to countries deemed a coronavirus level 2 or 3 risk by the CDC, including Japan, China, Italy, Iran and South Korea, he said.
Colorado College has assembled a coronavirus emergency response team and is screening all student health center visitors for travel-related illness, according to the school's website.
Of worldwide deaths, 21 have been in the United States, mostly in Washington state. None have been reported in Colorado.
The number of presumptive cases in Colorado had jumped from two to eight on Friday. Positive tests are considered presumptive until they are confirmed by the federal Centers of Disease Control and Prevention.
Among those diagnosed with the virus is an El Paso County man in his 40s who recently traveled within the United States.
The Associated Press and Gazette reporter Amanda Hancock contributed to this report