Let’s say your neighbor’s house is on fire. Let’s say you respond by gathering your neighbors together in front of the house. Two strong-willed people try to take command of the situation but can’t agree who will lead. So then you and your neighbors decide you don’t really need leaders, the whole group can manage this democratically, so you form a task force to discuss options. Soon you break up into study committees to make lists of best approaches — Break out the garden hoses or wait for the professionals? Call 911 or call the fire station directly? Spray water or use foam fire extinguishers?

Then let’s say you all form an agency of the boldest and bravest among you to fight the fire and ask your new agency to do a thorough study on the best way to put out the fire and to report back in a week. Then, since the house has burned down at that point, you all decide to take up a collection and buy smoke detectors for your telephone poles. Which, of course, will accomplish exactly nothing.

I think we can all agree this is maybe not the greatest way to put out a fire. Yet that’s exactly what is happening with the crisis of mental health care in Colorado, which I would argue is no less an emergency than a raging house blaze in your neighbor’s yard.

Children’s Hospital Colorado declared a youth mental health state of emergency two years ago, in 2021, and the numbers of ill children have only increased since then. According to the 2021 Healthy Kids Colorado Survey, nearly 40% of high school students said they experienced symptoms of depression. A little over 17% said they’d seriously considered suicide in the past year.

The number of kids in emergency rooms with a mental health or self-harm primary diagnosis more than doubled from 2,002 in 2016 to 5,168 in 2021, according to a review of data compiled by the Center for Improving Value in Health Care.

And last week, we find out that the head of the governor’s vaunted new bureaucracy created specifically to address this crisis, the Behavioral Health Administration, is leaving the post after a little more than a year.

Dr. Morgan Medlock, previously the chief medical officer for the Washington, D.C., Department of Behavioral Health and a clinical psychiatry fellow at Harvard Medical School, told The Colorado Sun she left the cabinet position after a conflict with the governor’s new chief of staff, Alec Garnett. She said she was basically asked to give up control of the agency to someone else in the Colorado Department of Human Services.

Sounds like turf wars took precedence over the state’s kids.

When the non-nonsense Medlock took over, many of us who worry deeply about the state of mental health care in the state finally believed we'd moved beyond the study, subcommittee, task force, and endless-talk-about-the-problem phase of addressing our busted mental health system. It felt like we’d finally hired a badass to fix things, finally had some skin in the game and entered the real-people-solving-real-problems phase.

Boy, that sure didn’t last long.

The agency has been marked by controversy ever since it was born. Most recently, reporting by The Gazette’s investigative editor Chris Osher revealed the office spent $61 million to improve clinical staffing at the state's two mental hospitals, resulting in the hiring of just four nurses. Most of the money went to other purposes, including "grants for improving the workforce of community providers, repaying loans for behavioral health care providers, expanding peer support programs and other initiatives."

The investigation also revealed that with almost half the nursing positions at the two hospitals in Pueblo and Fort Logan vacant, "more individuals than ever are languishing in jails cells in Colorado while they wait for court-ordered mental health treatment to restore them to competency so they can stand trial."

As of last week, according to Osher, "449 individuals incarcerated in jails in the state were in need of restoration treatment. The wait list reached an all-time high last month, despite state officials promising three years ago that nobody should have to wait in jail for more than 28 days for mental health restoration if they’ve been deemed incompetent for trial."

The BHA was supposed to fix all this. It was intended to provide leadership, coordination and standardization across nearly 100 existing mental health programs housed in a multitude of state agencies. However, those programs remained housed in their original agencies and partially overseen by those agencies, leading to concerns from legislative Joint Budget Committee staff in 2021 that the BHA was little more than another level of bureaucracy.

That lack of clarity about who is exactly in charge of fighting this out-of-control fire is why Medlock is leaving.

“I had a great relationship with the prior chief of staff and things changed in recent months,” Medlock told The Sun. “In the context of some administrative conflict … I was put in a light where I was asked to essentially give up control of the BHA to another individual. I didn’t feel like I could continue to serve with integrity in light of that.”

Before the creation of the BHA, behavioral health oversight fell mainly under the Colorado Department of Human Services, led by Michelle Barnes. Funny, but Barnes is the person who has taken on supervision of the BHA again as a nationwide search for a new commissioner takes place.

When he appointed Medlock to his cabinet, Polis called it part of the “transformational change” in the state’s behavioral health system.

The new agency was recommended by a task force that had met for a full year before recommending the new structure. Even that process was slow and bureaucratic and members of the task force complained to me on occasion that it didn’t feel like they were getting anything practical done.

What’s even more heartbreaking is the Behavioral Health Administration was created at the exact same time Colorado was pouring $450 million in federal COVID relief funds into mental health services. Here was a once-in-a-generation injection of vital resources that could make an extraordinary difference for our kids.

The BHA so far has invested $150 million in services, the governor’s office said, including that $61 million for four nurses. But much of that emergency money has still to be spent. It’s just sitting there in the state’s coffers like a firetruck idling in front of a fire with its hoses still tucked away.

And yet the fire in our neighbor’s house rages on.

Someone, please grab a hose.