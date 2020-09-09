Colorado Gov. Jared Polis announced in a Tuesday briefing on the state's coronavirus pandemic response that Colorado will partner with Google and Apple for a contact tracing app.
The app, EN Express, will be free and automatically downloaded on Apple devices and available for download for Android devices. Sarah Tuneburg, the director of Polis' innovation response team, said it will be up to individual users on whether to enable the app.
No information will be tracked by the state or shared.
The app works like this: two people could be meeting, wearing masks, but one later develops symptoms of COVID-19. If the app is enabled on both phones, a token would be exchanged between the two.
Once someone tests positive for coronavirus, the other person would be notified that they were exposed, along with information on resources, including testing. The token does not contain individual information and would drop off after 14 days, Tuneburg said.
A similar product has been used in South Korea and helped stem that country's outbreak. Colorado will be the first in the nation to try it out, with a launch planned for the end of September.
Polis formalized an agreement with the Denver Broncos also on Tuesday that will allow 5,700 fans, in groups of 175, to be in the stands when the Broncos play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and quarterback Tom Brady on September 27. Read more here.