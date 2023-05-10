“Toothbrush. Rainbow. Popcorn. Cowboy.”

Ella Waite repeats these words back to provider Jessica Goodstein from inside an audio booth at Therapy Care on Telstar. The evaluation tests 9-year-old Ella’s hearing after she experienced hearing loss earlier this year.

Ella is one of around 280 children seen per day at the new Children’s Hospital Colorado location on Colorado Springs' north side. The 26,000-square-foot facility, which houses outpatient therapy and behavioral health services, has had 28,000 patient visits since it opened last fall.

The location expands access for pediatric counseling and therapies — physical, occupational, speech and audiology, learning — and offers brand-new sports medicine treatment and partial hospitalization services for critical patients.

Blue and green hallways lined with hopscotch and colorful artwork lead to an array of innovative therapy spaces and mental health facilities, including three sensory gyms, one with a zipline and a rock wall; a “zen den” with a zero-gravity chair and ambient lighting; audio booths; indoor and outdoor gyms; and a classroom for the partial hospitalization program.

The facility works to meet community demand for pediatric health needs, according to Melanie Aluise, manager of operations. The two audio booths, where Ella had her hearing evaluation Wednesday, doubled access for hearing screenings in the Pikes peak region, with some families traveling from other cities, and even states, for these services.

“For years we really struggled with access,” said Allison Cunningham, associate clinical manager. “By adding the additional space and hiring new team members … we have seen some improvements. We still have a bit to go. I think it’s just going to take a while to get to where we need to be, but we’ve already seen significant improvements across all visit types.”

About 3 miles from Children’s Hospital’s main campus on Briargate Parkway, the $9 million facility consolidates hospital therapy programs that had been offered at different locations, allowing families easier access to therapy needs.

Kailie Oulton said the new location has been convenient for her family and 3-year-old Graham, who was in occupational therapy for balance and movement Wednesday. “It’s nice, because all the therapies he needs are here," she said. "The therapists are wonderful with him; they treat him so well, and he loves coming.”

Plans for the facility were developed before 2020, but the pandemic halted the project. Senior communications specialist Leila Roche credits its opening to community donations of $3 million — a third of the cost to build.

Children’s Hospital Colorado declared a state of emergency in May 2021, after the pandemic spurred high mental health demand and emergency treatment. “Our providers are still seeing a plateauing of those numbers. They really haven’t gone down to pre-pandemic levels,” Davis said.

But now, Davis says the facility is providing those in-between resources, as she calls them touchpoints for families before or after emergency care for mental health. “That’s the biggest piece that’s lacking, is the various steps leading up to the emergency department, and so that’s what we’re seeing because of lack of resources in the community,” she said.

A first-of-its-kind for the Pikes Peak region, the partial hospitalization program fills a gap in available in-patient treatment, where children participate in an in-house program during the school day and return home at night, according to Aluise.

Preteens and adolescents attend the program for up to two weeks and undergo intensive individual and group therapy, spend time on specialized developmental and behavioral health outdoor playgrounds, eat lunch, and learn skills to improve their mental health.

The main Children’s Hospital Colorado location on Briargate Parkway continues to accept behavioral health patients at its emergency department, which has six dedicated rooms designed for mental crisis care.

The Briargate location also used to house a temporary sports medicine program, according to provider Shane Noffsinger, which has since moved into a new sports medicine program serving athletes ages 10-25 in indoor and outdoor gyms.

High school soccer and wrestling star Marissa Rosario tore an ACL and both menisci last year, requiring a total knee replacement in November 2022. Now, she comes in once per week to build back her strength with physical exercise.

“Everyone here is very nice. They're welcoming and friendly," Rosario said.