After three years of construction, facing a slew of challenges brought by a global pandemic, Centura Health’s St. Francis Hospital - Interquest, opened the doors to its new “state-of-the-art” emergency department Thursday morning, according to a news release.

Dubbed the “hospital of the future," the new $180 million medical facility off Interquest Parkway in north Colorado Springs features high-tech elements through the state-of-the-art facility, and is designed “to foster an environment of collaboration that elevates the patient and caregiver experience,” according to the release.

The 72-bed emergency facility features “smart rooms,” providing patients access to control elements of their space utilizing a tablet — including access to test results for provider consultation, meal ordering and temperature regulation.

“The (emergency department) at SFI will be a valuable, life-saving resource for our 30,000 neighbors who live and work in the Interquest area and Monument community. Our world-class team of doctors, nurses and techs are ready to provide whole person care for you and your family,” Patrick Sharp, CEO of Penrose and St. Francis Hospitals, said.

According to hospital officials, the next stage of opening SFI will include spinal and orthopedic surgical services.

The Interquest hospital will include 64 inpatient beds, eight critical care beds (which could be expanded to 24 beds), 10 operating rooms with robotic equipment and 30 beds for surgical preparation and recovery, according to previous Gazette reporting.