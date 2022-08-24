Humans and pets are prohibited from entering the water at Pikeview reservoir, due east of Interstate 25 at Garden of the Gods Road, due to the presence of blue-green algae, Colorado Springs Utilities announced Tuesday.
The reservoir also has been removed as a source for drinking water, Utilities said.
Cyanobacteria is a naturally occurring microorganism that has the potential to produce toxic blooms at times that can cause nausea, vomiting, rash, irritated eyes, seizures and breathing problems, Utilities spokeswoman Jennifer Jordan said in a release. Those suspect to come in contact with water that has elevated levels of blue-green algae should see a doctor or veterinarian for pets.
The reservoir is a part of the Utilities' water source and is a popular fishing spot. Fishing is still allowed at the reservoir, though anglers are advised to thoroughly clean and discard fish guts. Blue-green algae tends to flourish in shallow, slow-moving water, especially during times of sustained high temperature, Jordan said.
Jordan said that officials have seen elevated levels of cyanobacteria, the scientific name for blue-green algae, in recent years. This had led to an increase in frequency in testing at reservoirs that are at lower elevations, of which Pikeview is one. Utilities also collects 12,000 water samples annually and conducts 400 water-quality tests monthly across its water system.
Jordan noted Pikeview has been placed on a similar status, with bodily contact with the water being prohibited, recently with closures in both 2021 and 2020. She said these periods can last up to a few weeks at time.
"The incidence of blue-green algal blooms appears to be on the rise in reservoirs across the country, especially those at lower altitudes that experience sustained days of high temperatures," said Jennifer Sullivan, Springs Utilities’ laboratory water quality assurance/microbiology lead. "As a result, there’s been an increase in limitation of recreational access to bodies of water for public safety."
Toxic blooms of blue-green algae have happened in other sites recently in the Springs; notably, Prospect Lake at Memorial Park had to close in 2019 and 2020.