Don't be surprised to see more bicyclists Wednesday morning on the streets and trails of Colorado Springs.

The annual Bike to Work Day on Wednesday comes with free breakfast at any of more than 30 food stations on the trail system and at local businesses throughout Colorado Springs from 6 to 9 a.m., according to a news release.

“The City of Colorado Springs is excited to celebrate Bike to Work Day and create a fun, festive atmosphere that reminds residents that biking to work is a healthy and safe alternative,” said Tim Roberts, senior planner for the city, in a news release. “The annual event promotes various modes of transportation and highlights our City’s robust urban trail network.”

Breakfast stations are first-come, first-served. Although there is no need to register to visit specific breakfast stations, participants are encouraged to register to ride. Riders can plan their commute to free breakfast stops on an interactive map.

