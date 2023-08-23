As the Centura name is phased out at hospitals and clinics across the region and replaced with CommonSpirit Health, the Centura name will live on through the next Broncos football season as part of a 10-year marketing deal signed in May.

Under the deal, the Broncos training facility became the Centura Health Training Center and the company became the team's official health partner, with numerous promotional opportunities for the company. For example, Centura is the official sponsor of the team’s injury report and the logo is displayed in Empower Field at Mile High, The Denver Gazette reported previously.

The transition to CommonSpirit in Broncos-related branding will happen at the end of the 2023-24 season, according to a statement from the company.

While the Centura hospitals and clinics, including Penrose and St. Francis hospitals, came under the CommonSpirit umbrella in 2019, the company's name has not been attached to any locations. The rebranding effort was born after CommonSpirit Health, a Catholic-run ministry, and AdventHealth, a Seventh-day Adventist Church-run ministry, decided to part ways in February. The two groups finalized the split Aug. 1. The five Adventist hospitals are in northern Colorado.

"During the disaffiliation process, CommonSpirit Health and AdventHealth agreed the Centura Health name, logo and brand would be retired over the next year, and as such, both health care systems will introduce their brands at the care sites they now directly manage," CommonSpirit said in a statement. Centura was formed in 1996.

This is the first time any of the 142 hospitals in the CommonSpirit system will carry the company's name, a statement said. The name will be incorporated into 20 hospitals and 240 health care sites in Colorado, Kansas and Utah, including the Penrose, St. Francis and St. Francis-Interquest hospitals in Colorado Springs.

While not inexpensive, rebranding can be strategic and carry long-term benefits, said Bernard Sandoval, president and founder of Sandia Advertising in Colorado Springs. For example, as people move from one region to the next they may be attracted to a company they know. If a business decides to have different branding across regions, potential customers may not stop in.

"Imagine if McDonald's was called something else in five different regions," he said.

If CommonSpirit adds its name to other hospitals within its system across the nation, that could carry even greater efficiency in terms of marketing dollars, he said.

CommonSpirit is one of the largest health systems in the country, but lost $1.1 billion over nine months ending in March, according to its most recent quarterly statement.

During that period, in February, the company bought five hospitals and 40 clinics in Utah that will now be directly managed by CommonSpirit.

The quarterly report also took note of the transition away from Centura management, saying it is not expected to have a "material effect on the financial condition or operations of CommonSpirit."