Back in 1918, the Spanish Flu was ravaging Colorado much the same way coronavirus is now. In less than a year, it infected nearly 50,000 Coloradans and left approximately 8,000 dead.
In the fall of 1918, the number of cases finally appeared to be leveling off in Denver. Business owners pressured government officials to let them open back up, according to a history by Stephen Leonard, a professor at Metropolitan State University of Denver.
Theater owners marched on the mayor’s office complaining that restrictions were costing them $50,000 per week.
The mayor relented. On Nov. 11, Denver residents flooded back into the streets to celebrate the end of World War I.
It turns out, they were playing Russian roulette with the virus. Two weeks later, the city recorded 605 cases of Spanish flu and 22 deaths on a single day. Stay-at-home orders and other restrictions went back in place and the economy stalled anew.
As Colorado reopens today, heath officials say the risks of just such a second spike are real.
The director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warned Tuesday that a second wave of the novel coronavirus could be far more dire because it is likely to coincide with the start of flu season.
“There’s a possibility that the assault of the virus on our nation next winter will actually be even more difficult than the one we just went through,” CDC Director Robert Redfield said in an interview with The Washington Post. “We’re going to have the flu epidemic and the coronavirus epidemic at the same time,” he said.
Colorado Gov. Jared Polis is among the governors moving fastest to end stay-at-home orders, which expire today statewide. He based his decision on achieving the goal of slowing the spread of the virus enough that our health care system isn't being overwhelmed.
The rate of infection, however, has not stopped. On average from April 16-22, the state reported almost 350 new cases every day.
Polis said last week he was counting on “personal responsibility” in the days and weeks ahead rather than government fiat to keep Coloradans safe.
So now, cities and counties are setting their own policies. Denver decided to wait until May 8 to end stay at home, as did Boulder, Jefferson, Arapahoe and Adams counties. Weld County is already opening for business and El Paso County decided to go ahead and start reopening — slowly — Monday.
Unfortunately, El Paso County is reopening without the CDC-recommended level of testing in place. Last week, Colorado averaged 36.8 tests per 100,000 people. The CDC’s gold standard is 152 per 100,000.
Our current level directly contradicts the state association of local public health agencies' guidance to the governor that the reopening should not start until all symptomatic people can be tested and all cases monitored.
The Institute for Health Metric and Evaluation, based at the University of Washington, reports that Colorado should wait until at least May 25 to end its stay-at-home order.
When saying the state could start opening back up Monday, Polis contradicted his own COVID-19 incident commander, Scott Bookman, who just days earlier had told reporters the state would not reopen “until we have the capacity to make everyone safe.” By that metric, Polis said, “we would have to be closed forever.”
There’s really no way to know if this is the right time to risk reopening other than to try it and see what happens, said Dr. Lee Newman, a distinguished professor in the Departments of Environmental and Occupational Health at the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus. “As they gather the data on this, and we see, you know, are too many people going out at the wrong time, are we seeing a surge of cases, is the governor prepared to shut it down? We've got to be prepared to reverse course.”
But if it’s clear we’re jumping into this experiment without the two tools deployed by almost every other nation that has successfully reopened — massive testing and contact tracing — then why aren’t we waiting until those tools are ready?
Because, of course, there are other variables at work right now.
“If you go strictly by what the best evidence is right now, and if the only thing you're interested in doing is to minimize the number of people who become infected, hospitalized, ventilated, or die from COVID, then this is not the time to be starting to relax our stay-at-home requirements,” said Newman.
But there are other public health issues in play. “One of the things that I would say to my classes in public health is that one of the worst things for your health is to be unemployed,” Newman said. “If you're unemployed, you may lose or not have health care coverage, you may not have the money to put enough food on the table, you may not have money to pay for your medicines for your other chronic health conditions. You may be needing to cope with depression and other behavioral health issues that you face. So there's another side to the public health equation.”
Another factor that makes it hard to know whether this is the right time is that we don't know what human behavior is going to be. “We don't know how people in our communities are going to act," Newman said. "The governor may say, you know, we can open tattoo parlors or we can open hair salons. But that doesn't mean that people are going to go there. It doesn't mean that the workers are necessarily going to want to do that work. It doesn't necessarily mean that the customers are going to venture out.”
A recent survey from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research shows that Americans really aren’t ready to end social distancing yet.
About eight in 10 Americans say they support measures requiring Americans to stay in their homes and limit gatherings to 10 people or fewer. Only 12% of Americans say the measures where they live go too far.
So far, Colorado has been able to flatten the curve on infections fairly quickly compared to many other places, and get a handle on the runaway rates of infection it experienced a month ago, and that’s why the governor is bullish on our ability to reopen and stay safe.
“You know, I've been actually really proud of the community of Colorado,” said Newman. “We've seen a very high rate of community action and sacrifice to keep each other safe. And I don't want us to lose that as we slightly open the crack on this economy.”
Until now, however, the biggest decisions have been made for us about opening or closing businesses and schools and governments, who's essential and who's not, where we can and can't go. Starting Monday, more and more, it’ll be up to us individually.
How much risk are you willing to take?