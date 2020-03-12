The United States Air Force Academy is closing to visitors beginning Friday at 5 p.m. The academy said the closure is a precautionary measure in response to the rapid spread of the coronavirus.
"There are no reported cases of COVID-19 on the Academy; however, USAFA leadership will continue to evaluate the situation and take risk-based measures to safeguard our base community as well as our visitors," the academy said in a statement Thursday.
The restriction does not impact access for on-base residents, Air Academy High School students and faculty, Department of Defense ID holders and those conducting official business.
On Wednesday, the academy joined the growing list of institutions shutting down athletic events to spectators as a result of the coronavirus.