About 50 members of the Velvet Hills Chorus, the Colorado Springs chapter of Sweet Adelines International, were possibly exposed to the coronavirus last week and have self-quarantined through March 23 under an order from El Paso County Public Health.
The health department contacted each member who attended a March 9 rehearsal and advised them to remain at home for two weeks, Fran Worthington team coordinator for the Velvet Hills Chorus, said by email.
By law, public health departments have the authority to require quarantine and isolation “when it protects the health of the community in an outbreak,” said Michelle Hewitt, spokeswoman for El Paso County Public Health.
Both are being mandated for people who come in possible contact with the highly contagious respiratory virus.
Self-quarantine involves a healthy person who may have been exposed to the coronavirus, or COVID-19, staying home for 14 days to monitor for symptoms, Hewitt said.
Isolation is when a person who may have been exposed to the coronavirus and is experiencing symptoms stays home to prevent the spread of illness.
Hewitt did not respond to a question about how many people in El Paso County have been ordered to self-quarantine or self-isolate.
The award-winning Velvet Hills Chorus has canceled weekly practices, according to its website, and a regional competition also has been called off.
Singers in the group were told to monitor any symptoms that might arise and consult with their primary-care doctors, said a member who asked not to be identified.
Because of health care privacy laws, members were not told who possibly had contracted the virus or displayed symptoms, she said.
The member who spoke to The Gazette said she has not had symptoms but is obeying the orders to stay home.
Neighbors have volunteered to supply her with food, she said.
“People seem to feel a sense of shame over this,” she said. “But when people offer to help by bringing food, my immediate answer is ‘Yes,” because it strengthens the bonds of community.”