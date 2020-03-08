For the longest time, journalist Vic Vela lived the kind of life that “Law & Order” episodes are made of. You know, the scene where Lennie Briscoe and his current partner knock on a door, an aging parent answers and immediately knows what the police are going to say.
He snorted coke until his nose couldn’t handle it anymore and then he started smoking crack, sometimes a block or less from the state Capitol where he worked out of the third-floor press room.
“My parents dreaded when the phone would ring late at night because they didn’t know if it would be coming from the police station or the morgue,” Vela says.
These days, the calls are more likely to come from organizations wanting him to talk about his amazing road to recovery. Since he got sober five years ago, he has been candid about his journey when hosting at Colorado Public Radio or posting on Facebook and Twitter.
But now he dives even deeper into addiction with “Back from Broken,” his podcast that CPR is airing every other Friday morning through the spring.
From the show:
“'Back From Broken' is a podcast about the highest highs, the darkest moments and what it takes to make a comeback. Colorado Public Radio’s Vic Vela — a journalist and recovering drug addict — talks to guests about how they’ve struggled and the surprising ways they put their lives back together. It’s an intimate show about challenges like substance abuse, PTSD, gambling addiction and mental health issues. Ultimately, it’s a podcast about hope.”
I met Vic during the 2013 legislative session when he arrived at the Capitol to cover the governor and state Legislature for Colorado Community News. We shared a tiny press office, and we often were together late at night with the other Capitol regulars, covering the controversial gun bills the Democrats wanted passed following the Aurora theater shooting and the massacre at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Connecticut.
I had no idea that he would regularly head across the street from the Capitol or down the block to smoke crack.
“The best spot was when there were multiple dumpsters so I could be completely hidden from view,” Vela said.
And it turns out, plenty of others working under the gold dome had no clue either.
“That’s the thing about addicts. We’re really good at hiding it until we can’t hide it anymore,” he said. “I was the poster child for functioning drug addicts. I would get high throughout the day but I would still do good journalism — until it got harder to do that.”
Vela made a name for himself during the 2014 U.S. Senate race between Democrat Mark Udall and Republican Cory Gardner with tweets and debate stories so rapid-fire it felt as if he had ringside seats in Las Vegas.
9News’ Brandon Rittiman tweeted that a Senate debate viewer “... was hoping the debate would help me decide. Well it actually did, I won’t vote for either one of those idiots.” Vela immediately responded by asking who had tweeted: “Was that Mrs. Gardner or Mrs. Udall?”
At another debate: “Shame neither candidate named Harry Anderson of Night Court when asked about fave judges. Politicians are so out of touch.”
He now admits he was high through all of it. There’s no way, I argued.
“The truth is,” he said, “we are creative despite ourselves, despite our attempt to sabotage ourselves.”
When he snorted cocaine, he often partied at clubs. But crack cocaine was different. Lonely and isolated, he became so paranoid he was afraid to talk on the phone. Imagine a reporter not tethered to one.
Vela had tried to get sober before, including a 28-day program in Estes Park. But admitting you have a problem and being ready to do something about it are two different things, he found out.
The last time he got high was Jan. 24, 2015. He had been up several nights in a row and had smoked his last crack rock. He was listening to music and sitting on the floor with his dog, and he couldn’t bear the idea of waking up the next day and “asking people for money again and making up stories again.”
“Because you’re always out of drugs,” he said, “and you’re always out of money.”
During the night, he dialed the number of a friend who was in recovery.
When Colorado Public Radio hired Vela later that year, it was his first journalism job where he was sober. He has gone on to do great work for the station.
One cold, foggy Saturday morning, he told listeners that he called it “Crockpot weather.” At the time I had chorizo-and-bean soup simmering in mine.
Then there was Vela’s 2017 story about the sounds of Glenn Miller, Tommy Dorsey and Duke Ellington wafting through the Holly Creek Retirement Community in Centennial. The residents themselves ran the in-house radio station inside the senior living center.
That piece won him a prestigious Edward R. Murrow award.
Two years ago, he did a wonderful story on how the Orange Crush changed Colorado when the Broncos went to the Super Bowl for the first time. Vela and I had remained good friends, and I was happy to provide him the phone number for Dick Lamm, who was governor at the time.
Last December, Vela invited about 100 people to a “very special intimate evening” with the band The Lumineers. He said he would be interviewing the band on Jan. 14 about their new album that tells “stories of the impact of addiction,” and it was all going to be part of this new podcast on addiction for Colorado Public Radio.
He credits CPR’s executive editor Kevin Dale, news director Rachel Estabrook, and Brad Turner, who leads the radio station’s Audio Innovations Studio, for making his dream a reality.
The event with The Lumineers at the Clocktower Cabaret in the Daniels & Fisher Tower was unbelievable. Sitting in the midst of the crowd were Vela’s beaming parents, Victor Sr. and Ida.
Vela and his family want to hang on to this experience.
“I can’t trick myself for a minute thinking, ‘I got this,’ because then you’re off to the races again,” he said.
It’s one day at a time, as Lennie Briscoe’s friend Bill W. knows. Vela knows it, too.