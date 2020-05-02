Seventy-five years ago this week, tens of thousands of people rushed into the streets of London as the news of Adolf Hitler’s defeat rang out.
“American sailors and laughing girls formed a conga line down the middle of Piccadilly,” wrote novelist Mollie Panter-Downes. Prime Minister Winston Churchill, greeted with cries of, “Winnie, Winnie,” announced to adoring crowds that we “may allow ourselves a brief period of rejoicing. Long live the cause of freedom! God save the King!”
Church bells rang out in Paris and celebrations raged for two straight days. “Honor to the united nations, which mingled their blood, their sorrows and their hopes with ours and who today are triumphant with us,” proclaimed Charles de Gaulle, who had led the Free French Forces throughout the war.
A joyous celebration broke out in New York’s Times Square on May 8, now known as V-E Day, as thousands gathered spontaneously. People danced in the streets in New Orleans and Americans mobbed main streets in small towns everywhere.
President Harry S. Truman announced the victory in Europe to the American people and appointed Sunday, May 13 — Mother’s Day — a day of prayer for thanksgiving. “Our rejoicing is sobered and subdued by a supreme consciousness of the terrible price we have paid to rid the world of Hitler and his evil band,” Truman reminded. “If I could give you a single watchword for the coming months, that word is work, work, and more work. We must work to finish the war. Our victory is only half over.”
The war had bound together 26 countries in shared sacrifice to a common enemy. And it elevated the United States to its special place as the beacon of freedom and example to the world.
I’ve found myself, like many Americans, turning to history for consolation as the coronavirus outbreak ravages continents in what some have called the biggest challenge for the world since World War II.
As our cities and states have struggled to find enough masks and ventilators and test supplies for the virus, I’ve luxuriated in books that tell me how we once produced an airplane every 4 minutes, a tank every 7, two seagoing ships a day in 1943.
After firing up the great Arsenal of Democracy to bring Hitler to his knees, we were the envy and inspiration of the world on V-E Day
We’re once again the focus of the world’s attention, but in a heartbreaking way today. There’s no getting around it, the coronavirus has hit the United States hardest of any nation. We passed 1 million cases last week, which is four times as many cases as any other country. We have also experienced more than 60,000 deaths, which is more than double the deaths of any other country, though China is likely concealing its true casualty rates.
Our deaths have passed the number of service members killed in Vietnam.
We’re entering a new phase of the bad news now as the full scale of the economic toll begins to register and economists make comparisons to the Great Depression.
But reading World War II history, you quickly remember that America did not win the war in a day. We had all sorts of problems firing up the Arsenal of Democracy at first, when the Ford Motor Co. went kicking and screaming into B-24 bomber production, loathe to give up making its lucrative cars. And the Army we sent over to North Africa got trounced in the early going as they encountered the hard realities of modern warfare.
But more than anything, thanks to our miraculous mass production and stick-to-itiveness and maybe even more to our innate ability to adapt and invent — to the sheer ingenuity freedom allows — we MacGyvered our way through.
Freedom and pluralism can be damn messy, as we’re seeing on both the national and state stage right now, with governors of different states going off in their own directions to fight this virus and local officials taking a patchwork approach to reopening.
But that messiness also might be a strength in the long run, improving the range of our responsiveness and ability to adapt. No we don’t have a strong centralized strategy right now, but with the diversity of approaches going on within the country — and even within our own state — the odds of finding the right approach probably go up. You know how many different research teams are trying to find a vaccine right now? More than 90.
That free-form experimentation is, for better or worse, the American way. Thomas Edison tried 6,000 filaments before he made his light bulb work.
So might we still America our way out of this? A possible glimmer of how came his week.
Scientists on Wednesday announced the first effective treatment against the coronavirus — an experimental drug that can speed the recovery of COVID-19 patients — in a major medical advance right here in the U.S.
The U.S. government said it is working to make the antiviral medication remdesivir available to patients as quickly as possible.
“What it has proven is that a drug can block this virus,” said Dr. Anthony Fauci, the U.S. government's top infectious-disease expert. “This will be the standard of care.”
Wouldn’t it be just like us if we could lend the world its first antidote, lead the way in ending the horror of this virus through our ingenuity and persistence and miracle of mass production again? I really wouldn’t bet against us.
And I sure like the idea of dancing in the streets on V-C day.