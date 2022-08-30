The newborn intensive-care unit at Children's Hospital Colorado Springs is "twinning," officials with the hospital said.
The NICU has seen seven sets of twins at once recently, a record for the hospital, officials said. It should be noted, Children's Hospital Colorado Springs isn't a birthing hospital, and the sets of twins were transferred to the hospital for extra care.
Children's Hospital Colorado Springs' spokeswoman Leila Roche said the twins have been coming in since June, with a set born then, another in July and five more in August.
"We're very excited that hopefully they will be able to go home as soon as possible," Roche said.