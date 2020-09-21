Three elementary schools, two charter schools, and one high school in Colorado Springs have reported either confirmed or presumptive cases of COVID-19 in the past week.
As of Monday, three of those schools were the sites of El Paso County's latest outbreaks, which are defined as two or more cases at one site within two weeks.
In Harrison District 2, Turman Elementary School was closed Monday and will remain closed through Thursday as a result of positive cases, according to a message posted Sunday to the school's Facebook page. The school will shift to e-learning, the post stated. A two-week quarantine will affect 52 students, a district representative said Monday.
Additional outbreaks of the virus have also occurred at Colorado International Language Academy, a foreign language charter school, and The Classical Academy's cottage school program, a part-time home-school enrichment program, reported Thursday and Friday respectively, according to El Paso County Public Health's online list of outbreaks.
The outbreak at The Classical Academy's home-school program, involving two students, closed the program last week, sending it online. The program, which includes about 300 students, will remain online until Sept. 28. Multiple students and staff members are quarantined, spokeswoman Tisha Harris said.
A call to Colorado International Language Academy was not immediately returned.
On Monday, Douglass Valley Elementary School in Academy District 20, the area's largest school district, was temporarily closed after a student tested positive for coronavirus, a district official said in a news release.
The school is on the grounds of the Air Force Academy and serves families that include those living in base housing. Shutting down for a 24-hour period gives more time for contact tracing, cleaning the building and coordinating with El Paso County Public Health, district officials said.
Doherty High School in Colorado Springs District 11, the area's second largest district, will delay its return to full in-person learning until Oct. 6. An individual connected to the school had been assessed to be a "presumptive positive" case because of exposure to a known positive case, as well as showing symptoms of the disease caused by the coronavirus, the district reported in a news release Monday.
That person "has impacted a group of staff, who are quarantined out of precaution," and those staff members are "directly involved with the operations of bringing students back to in-person learning," thus delaying the school's return to hybrid in-person learning, district spokeswoman Devra Ashby told The Gazette in a Monday email.
An additional District 11 school, Wilson Elementary School, also has a "presumptive positive" case. Both schools will remain open for staff and will continue to conduct remote learning, but Wilson will continue with its plan for interested students to return to in-person learning this week, according to the release.
District 20 resumed in-person learning this month, allowing interested middle and high school students to attend on a hybrid schedule. Preschool and elementary students were allowed to return in person or online when the district resumed school last month.
District 11 plans to bring back interested elementary and middle school students for in-person learning on a staggered timeline this week. Interested high-school students are to return to in-person learning via a hybrid schedule next week, officials said.
District 2 transitioned interested elementary students back to in-person learning this month, and interested middle- and high-school students to hybrid learning.
Under state health department pandemic guidance released in late July, schools are advised to shut down for several days for contact tracing if one student tests positive for COVID-19, and for two weeks if two or more students in two or more classrooms test positive.