Three Colorado Springs child care centers and two schools reported COVID-19 outbreaks within the past two and a half weeks, according to newly updated information from the El Paso County health department.
Primrose School of Springs Ranch, a child care center on the city's northeast side, had two confirmed cases since being declared an outbreak site on Oct. 27, according to the health department. TalentKids Academy, a child care center nearby, had five confirmed cases since being declared an outbreak site on Oct. 21. Additionally, First Step Preschool in Black Forest had two cases since an outbreak was declared on Oct. 20.
Outbreaks of two each were reported at both Fox Meadow Middle School, in Harrison School District 2, and the Colorado School for the Deaf and the Blind, declared Oct. 21 and Oct. 17, respectively.
The county recently incorporated its lists of outbreaks into its data dashboard and plans to update it each Wednesday, according to a spokeswoman for the department.
Schools must report suspected and confirmed outbreaks to the local public health agency or the state health department within four hours of learning about them. Not all districts and schools report positive test results or potential positives to the public.
El Paso County is currently classified as being at Safer at Home Level 2, in the middle of the state's framework that rates counties by their incidence level of the sometimes deadly virus per 100,000 people over a two-week period.
The state has given the county through 5 p.m. Wednesday to implement changes that come with the downgrade from Level 1,including a planned increase in easy-to-access testing sites, capping restaurant and office capacity at 50%, limiting gyms to 25% capacity, and capping indoor and outdoor events at 100 and 175 people, respectively.
No changes to schools are required under Level 2. However, if the county is moved to the more restrictive Safer at Home Level 3, schools will be urged to transition to remote or hybrid learning, according to the framework.
As of Monday, El Paso County had an incidence rate of 334.5 cases per 100,000 individuals over 14 days, qualifying it for Safer at Home Level 3, and flirting with the 350 threshold that, if sustained, would push the county into a stay-at-home order like the one statewide this past spring.