Volunteers from the left, Nicole Sheely, Olivia Sheely, 6, Marlow Umphress, 4, and Deb Tibbitt empty pencils into a box while they help with sorting and stuffing 10,000 backpacks full of donated school supplies in preparation for the Backpack Bash event, to equip El Paso County students who are in need of supplies, in Colorado Springs on Tuesday, July 28, 2020.