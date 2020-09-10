Two rural El Paso County elementary school classes and several teachers are in quarantine after two students developed possible symptoms of COVID-19.
The students at Edison School in Yoder, one in 2nd grade and one in 4th, became symptomatic last weekend. A 10-day quarantine for their classmates and teachers began Tuesday, when school resumed after Labor Day, and will last for 10 days, said Edison School District 54JT Superintendent Paul Frank.
The students have not received positive coronavirus tests, said Frank, who was unsure if their families would choose to have them tested.
Classes are small in the rural district: Its 2nd grade class has only seven students, and its 4th grade class has only eight students, making the quarantine relatively small. All students attend class in one building, which is split into elementary, middle and high school wings, according to Frank.
Both classes will attempt online learning, though spotty internet service is a potential roadblock, he said.
Under pandemic guidance released in late July by the state health department, schools are advised to shut down for several days for contact tracing if one student tests positive for COVID-19, and for two weeks if two or more students in two or more classrooms test positive. The guidance isn't mandatory, and it's unclear if the Yoder district will implement the closures if students test positive.
Schools must, however, report all suspected and confirmed outbreaks to their local public health agency or the state health department within four hours, according to a news release that accompanied the guidance.
Not all districts and schools report positive test results or potential positives to the public.