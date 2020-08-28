Two students living in Colorado College's South Hall tested positive for coronavirus as of Wednesday, the college said.
The school announced Tuesday that a student living in South Hall tested positive. Wednesday the school announced a second student tested positive Tuesday in a case related to the first, Maggie Santos, Colorado Colleges' COVID-19 Emergency Manger, wrote in campus update.
The first student returned home before receiving test results and is now isolating at home.
The second student is quarantined on campus.
All students who had contact with the two positive students have been notified and are in quarantine, Colorado College said.
Students in Loomis Hall are still quarantined in the dorm after an outbreak was identified Aug. 16. Their food, prescriptions and mail are delivered.
"This is a tremendously challenging time for students, parents, and staff members supporting the arrival of students, conducting NSO, and the unexpected needs at Loomis Hall," the school's website read.
A positive case was also identified at Colorado State University-Pueblo Thursday, although it is not known if the person is a student or staff member, according to Gazette news partner KKTV.
Both schools urged students displaying COVID-19 symptoms to contact the schools either at COVID@CSUPUEBLO.EDU for Colorado State University-Pueblo or call (719) 389-6384 for Colorado College.