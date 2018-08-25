HONOLULU • Hawaii emerged Saturday from the threat of a potentially devastating hurricane after flooding forced evacuations on some islands but damage appeared less than feared despite historic amounts of rain.
Tropical Storm Lane, once known as Hurricane Lane, began to break apart as it veered west into the Pacific, leaving behind sighs of relief and plenty of clean-up, especially on the Big Island where rainfall totals approached 4 feet.
No storm-related deaths have been reported, though Big Island authorities said they plucked families from flood waters and landslides had closed roads.
The National Weather Service canceled all warnings for the state, several hours after shopkeepers in Honolulu’s tourist-heavy areas started taking down plywood meant to protect windows if the storm had made it that far.
Preliminary figures from the weather service show that Lane dropped the fourth-highest amount of rain for a hurricane to hit the U.S. since 1950. Harvey, which devastated Texas a year ago, topped the list.
The storm’s outer bands dumped as much as 45 inches on the Big Island, measurements showed. The main town of Hilo, with 43,000 people, was flooded Friday with waist-high water and authorities rescued people from more than 20 homes overnight, Hawaii County Managing Director Wil Okabe said.
Landslides and pooling water forced the temporary closure of several highways, but the flooding was not as bad as it might have been because porous volcanic rock on parts of the Big Island absorbed it, said Brooke Bingaman, a National Weather Service meteorologist in Honolulu.
Lane first approached the islands earlier this week as a Category 5 hurricane, meaning it was likely to cause catastrophic damage with winds of 157 mph or above. But upper-level winds known as shear swiftly tore the storm apart.