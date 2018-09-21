Harrison senior running back Aumiere Shedrick said a knee brace he wore for the first time in the first half of Friday’s matchup with Pueblo Central slowed him down a bit, but one could hardly tell.
Shedrick went to the brace after hyperextending his knee on an early carry. Leaving the Panthers’ homecoming game at Memorial Field wasn’t an option, however.
“At the end of the day, it’s a mindset thing,” the senior said. “If I don’t let it bother me, it’s not going to bother me, and I knew I had to be there for my team in order for us to get the victory.”
He wasn’t wrong, as his three second-half touchdowns carried the Panthers to a 20-7 win over the previously undefeated Wildcats, giving the hosts the 4-0 start to the season.
The biggest chuck of Shedrick’s roughly 250 yards rushing came after a Pueblo Central punt saw the Panthers starting an early fourth quarter drive from their own six. A play that was supposed to see Shedrick run left ended with him racing down the home sideline to his right for a 94-yard score, huffing and puffing for the final 50.
“It was initially supposed to go to the left, and I was supposed to bounce it out, but I seen an opening back to the right,” he said. “I just made that move and I had one defender and I just had to turn it on.”
While Shedrick took over in the second half, it was the Panther defense that kept Harrison in the game early as the offense failed to produce.
“Our defense did a great job, man,” Harrison coach Al Melo said. “Our defensive staff had a great game plan. The kids executed it.”
At the center of the defense was middle linebacker Matt Lyons.
“Honestly, it just comes down to playing team defense,” the senior said. “We make sure everybody is doing their job. We make sure outside linebackers contain. We make sure our middle linebackers and filling, make sure our corners, safeties they’re all flying.”
Central running back Nico Martin opened the scoring in the final minute of the first half, rushing in from a couple yards out one play after the Panthers allowed a conversion on a 4th-and-13.
The Panther defense held up the rest of the way behind second-half interceptions from Sergio Alvarado and Al Ashford.
Shedrick, with some help from an improved offensive line, handled the rest even with the clunky brace around his right knee.
“It held me back a little bit more than I would like, but I just knew once I get moving and get it loosened up, I’d be back to my normal ways,” he said.