Along the upper reaches of Ute Valley Park, it's easy to appreciate this wild parcel on Colorado Springs' north side. It's easy, because the wildness appears in such stark contrast to the view of the neighborhood. Houses can be seen marching all around before breaking here at this preserve of meadows, woods, side canyons and rock outcrops.

Yes, gratitude arrives to one along a higher trail. The trail, for instance, along Rattlesnake Ridge.

This is the long, rocky spine defining the park view from the Vindicator trailhead. A warning: The ridge is known to live up to its name, particularly in summer, when the snakes are most active.

Facing the ridge from the parking lot on this visit, we went right, taking the wide trail trending northwest toward the view of Blodgett Peak (opposite side of the foot bridge and pond). The trail parallels Vindicator Drive before escaping up a steep, rocky hill. At the top, spot the slim trail switchbacking to your left. It enters the trees, swooping down some rocks and roots. For mountain bikers, the up-and-down-trending trail has a black diamond rating.

At a split, we took the upper path to the right. The trail exits the woods for open air, with clear, closer views of Rattlesnake's craggy crown. The trail rambles up and down more rocks and alternates between trees.

At just shy of a mile, we opted to descend. Our tracker read 1.26 miles when we reached our wide, return path, going left. This borders a side canyon, affording more views below. At the bottom 'Y', hang right back to the parking lot.

Trip log: 1.9 miles round trip (loop), 208 feet elevation gain

Directions: From Interstate 25, take the exit for Woodmen Road. Drive west on Woodmen/Rockrimmon Boulevard. Turn right on Vindicator Drive and continue to the trailhead parking lot.

FYI: Park hours 5 a.m.-9 p.m. Nov. 1-April 30. Multi-use, non-motorized trails. Dogs on leash. Trails can be icy in winter; wear traction.

