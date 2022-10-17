It can be hard choosing your launch point at Palmer Park. This is the beauty of one of Colorado Springs' premier parks, showcasing the wilds that stuns near the heart of the city.
Will it be from the woods? From the guts of overlapping canyons? Or will it be from above, from the remarkable but unremarkably named parking lot called Yucca?
This is where we found ourselves at last visit, always glad when we do. The grassy flat is a common starting point for the park's most talked-about trail, Templeton. We took a path equally chosen: Mesa Trail.
This is the wide path running north of the parking lot, popular for runners who link up with several branching trails. For dog walkers and easy-going types who appreciate open air and marvelous views, this loop is for you. It incorporates Mesa's dual trails, forming a figure-eight.
The north-going path meets a meadow, where we went left, west, where the pointy face of Blodgett Peak joins the panorama that accompanies you the entire trip. Pikes Peak looms large.
Between pine and oak, the trail leads to an overlook that rivals any view in the park — a full spread of Rampart Range, downtown and, on a clear day, the Spanish Peaks far south. Benches are situated to take it in, or one might picnic on the rock shelf slightly below.
One option is to continue on to catch the rugged Templeton Trail as your return. We turned back to catch the still-wide Mesa Trail splitting to the left. This leg has an overlook of its own, a short spur. Mesa Trail wraps around a meadow, now facing out to Monument's Mount Herman.
We met the stretch on which we came, running south back to the parking lot.
Trip log: 2 miles, 182 feet elevation gain
Getting there: From Palmer Park's entrance off Maizeland Road (3650 Maizeland Road), follow up to where the road bends and meets the dirt road on the right. Turn toward Lazy Land. Follow to the Yucca parking lot.
FYI: Park open 5 a.m.-9 p.m. year-round. Trails open to foot, bike and horse. Dogs on leash. Trails icy in winter; wear traction.
SETH BOSTER, THE GAZETTE