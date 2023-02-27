Foothills Trail

This time of year around Colorado Springs, you can expect mud on your favorite trails. While land managers elsewhere on the Front Range close theirs for such conditions — feet and bikes can damage the tread and create costly maintenance — this city’s parks department tends to keep them open. That’s with a request to travel through the mud, rather than going around and potentially widening the path and trampling sensitive vegetation.

You can muddy up yourself. Or you can get to know some of the city’s paved, urban trails.

One of them is the Foothills Trail, which runs between neighborhoods on the Springs’ west side.

The most iconic view around? Garden of the Gods of course. And no stretch of the Foothills Trail spoils more than the one paralleling the front of the crown jewel.

It’s a small, short part of the 6.5-mile Foothills Trail. And it’s perhaps the best, the southern terminus of the trail starting north near Oak Valley Ranch Park.

South by the old chapel and dog park at the edge of the Pleasant Valley neighborhood and north toward the entrance for Glen Eyrie, you can walk or jog or cycle and get a closer view of the red rocks, spires and ridges making up the iconic view. At this slower pace compared with driving adjacent 30th Street, you might find it’s a view you never fully appreciated before.

This stretch was closed for eight months before reopening in 2022. That was after it was rerouted to run under Gateway Road running into the park at a newly constructed roundabout. No more negotiating 30th Street traffic now. North of that roundabout, you might extend your outing by turning on Dakota Trail. The hiking trail goes over a ridge and drops into the park.

Getting there: Could park north on 30th Street at Blair Bridge pull-off across from the Navigators, south in Pleasant Valley by the dog park, or in the middle at the large lot off Gateway Road.

FYI: Open to people on foot, bike, horse, roller blades and Class 1 e-bikes.

