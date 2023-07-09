Dakota Trail

Summer in Colorado Springs. If you live here, you might feel it's time to stay away from the tourist droves at Garden of the Gods.

But should we really avoid the National Natural Landmark in our backyard? What we need, perhaps, is a different approach. An escape route, you might say -- a route to dodge the crowds.

We found one at last visit. Sort of.

You'll have to join the masses at the Rock Ledge Ranch parking lot, the large gravel expanse along 30th Street as you turn into the park on Gateway Road. On the northeast corner of the park, head out on the sidewalk, the Foothills Regional Trail.

Yes, you'll have to pardon the traffic as you parallel 30th. Keep your eyes on the prize: those magnificent, red formations and rock-crowned hogbacks at the edge of the Garden. Embrace the meadow around you; it was waving green and popping with wildflowers on this visit.

Before long, just as you come to the dam for the stormwater detention facility, see the Dakota Trail veering left over the structure. The trail enters the embrace of the woods and quickly climbs through bighorn sheep habitat. Note the signs to stay on the trail.

Before the trail leaps over the ridge, you'll spot a perfectly framed Kissing Camels. It's a hint at the views to come. We found ourselves alone here, marveling at the spread of the red rocks and Pikes Peak and Cheyenne Mountain sloping to the city. We were glad to be away from the road below, the line of cars entering the park's core.

Below, we could've gone right and continued on Palmer Trail, which connect with other trails to tour the park circumference. We continued straight on Bretag Trail, following the road to Gateway Trail and returning to the parking lot.

Trip log: 1.8 miles (loop), 197 feet elevation gain

Getting there: Parking lot off the main entrance of the park, across from visitor center at 1805 N. 30th Street.

FYI: Park open 5 a.m.-10 p.m. May-October, 5 a.m.-9 p.m. November-April. Hiking only. Dogs on leash.

SETH BOSTER, THE GAZETTE