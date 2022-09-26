Panorama Park
At Colorado Springs’ new and improved Panorama Park, visitors have been asked to write feedback on a white board.
Their favorite part? The playground, many have written; the state-of-the-art equipment and attractions here aren’t found elsewhere around town. The splash pad, others have responded. The picnic pavilion. The skateboard park. The basketball courts. The soccer fields. The small, skills-building bike course of bumps and rollers well-suited for mountain biking newbies.
But for many, the gratitude goes beyond any one aspect.
“The community coming together,” one wrote.
Read another message on the wall: “It’s amazing and creating a new era for southeast Colorado Springs! Thank you!!”
Thanks goes to neighborhood collaborators who steered city parks staff in the right direction since meetings in 2019. Officials have called it the largest neighborhood park renovation in city history — long overdue, they acknowledged, for a part of town lacking open space.
After $8.5 million and two years of construction, Panorama Park reopened this summer to the glee of kids and parents.
We recently took in the happy scene on a stroll around the park. We joined dog walkers and joggers lapping the short loop of pavement, gravel and dirt encompassing the park’s amenities.
Did we mention the view? True to the name, it’s a panorama of the foothills stretching north to Blodgett Peak and south to Greenhorn Mountain beyond Pueblo.
It’s a view best enjoyed atop the “adventure hill,” a lofty term for the modest knoll. Then again, it’s not about adventure here as it is about the simple joys of fresh air.
Trip log: 0.4 miles round trip (loop), 62 feet elevation
Getting there: Panorama Park is located at 4540 Fenton Road, near the intersection of Jet Wing Drive and Chelton Road.
FYI: Park open 5 a.m.-10 p.m. May 1-Oct. 31; 5 a.m.-9 p.m. Nov. 1-April 30. Dogs on leash. No smoking, camping or alcohol.
SETH BOSTER, THE GAZETTE