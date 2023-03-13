The path to the top of Fishers Peak, one of southern Colorado’s most recognized promontories, could be finished and opened late this summer. It'll be seasonally closed March through July for falcons nesting in the uppermost cliffs.

But one doesn't need to wait until then to finally explore the land long held in private hands. That’s thanks to the 3-year-old state park opening 13 miles of trail last October.

Though, you might want to wait until after mud season. Let this whet your appetite — a trip report from our introduction to the trail network back in the fall.

We charted a course to Osita Point, the highest point available now, via the lower and upper Lone Cub trails.

From the parking lot off Interstate 25, we followed the wide path past the gate toward the Challenge Hill. The former ranch road is steep and loose, and we don't recommend it on the way up or back down. Instead at the junction, go right for the foot bridge and Lower Lone Cub Trail.

In a little more than 1½ miles, the trail meets Upper Lone Cub Trail. For another 1.2 miles, views of the Sangre de Cristos, Spanish Peaks and Trinidad Lake greet you along with some rocky bluffs and hoodoos.

The trail leads to a circular junction, a resting place to consider going farther on Fishers Peak Trail to Osita Ridge. That's another 3 miles one way, ending with stone steps to the high point.

We went back the way we came; at the circular junction, you could opt to proceed down the Challenge Hill/Fishers Peak Trail rather than back on the Lone Cub trails.

Trip log: 10.6 miles round trip (out and back), 2,000-plus feet elevation gain, 8,120 feet max

Getting there: On I-25 in Trinidad, take exit 11, crossing the bridge to the east side of the highway and following the frontage road south to the park entrance.

FYI: Park open sunrise to sunset. No dogs. $9 day pass per vehicle. Hiking and biking; last stretch to Osita Point hiking only. More information and trail map at park website.

SETH BOSTER, THE GAZETTE