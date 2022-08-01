Scotsman Trail
Garden of the Gods is first on the best-of lists across the internet, but in the summer, it tends to be down the list for locals across Colorado Springs. They tend to go elsewhere while tourists flood the world-famous park.
We are all too quick to overlook this natural treasure, we are constantly reminded. That is for trails easily missed in the hubbub, hiding in plain sight off the road.
An example for us not long ago was the Cabin Canyon Trail, looping woods and overlooks away from the super-popular Siamese Twins outcrop. Another was Ridge Trail, a similarly brief but gorgeous trek away from larger crowds.
Our latest reminder was the Scotsman loop. Yes, we got lucky with a parking spot at the trailhead. Yes, there were plenty of people — and horses, too, on guided tours. The animals reminded us of the pioneer days, when the people were still many here. Scotsman Trail showcases the scenery that has long demanded sharing.
At the horse post, we started the loop by going right. At the next junction in about a quarter-mile, we veered left, continuing the route we found to be well-marked. (For a longer tour, one could incorporate the Buckskin Charlie Trail.)
The loop slightly ascends through oak, higher to vistas of the Garden’s signature Gateway rocks, the Kissing Camels formation and a stately Pikes Peak. From a high point, the trail wraps south to face Cheyenne Mountain and the red fins making up Red Rock Canyon Open Space.
We descended by a row of bulging rocks, which made for fun, easy scrambling for picture-taking families.
Trip log: 1.1 miles round trip, 138 feet elevation gain
Getting there: Trailhead at Scotsman Picnic Area, parking lot numbered 13 along park road. Due to construction, access from the main entrance only from the north side of 30th Street, from Garden of the Gods Road (closed from Fontanero Street). Another option is to drive in from Manitou Springs on Beckers Lane; at the Trading Post, continue right on the road to the picnic area.
FYI: Park hours 5 a.m.-10 p.m. No bikes. Dogs on leash.
SETH BOSTER, THE GAZETTE