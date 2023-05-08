People around one of Colorado Springs’ most popular open spaces have been noticing some changes lately. Changes will continue through this summer, as the city parks department continues a mission to close and realign trails in Red Rock Canyon Open Space.

The goal, according to the department’s David Deitemeyer, is “to create more sustainable and resilient trails that can rebound after significant use over a weekend or heavy rainfall.” Six corridors have been identified for makeovers.

That includes the area known as Hogback Valley, popularly accessed via 31st and 26th streets on the park’s eastern boundary. This is where a wide, straight path has run between rock-topped hills, appearing to be a road from the old landfill days. And this is where the latest modifications can be experienced.

Rather than straight through the valley, it is a more swooping, winding experience, with thinner trails trending higher on either hillside from the former path, including features more appealing to mountain bikers. The trails blend with a rider favorite, Codell Trail, and a new build that the city envisions as part of a longer network spanning the foothills: Chamberlain Trail.

We started from the 31st Street trailhead, making our way up to the familiar meadow. We took not the first split to our left but the second, where the new trail was marked. From the hillside, the trail slightly drops and crosses the old, wide path — as it does multiple times — and runs south along the opposite hillside.

At other junctions, we continued south and up through the slender valley. The grass turns to oak, and the views open up of the city and plains.

We reached the path that exits down to the 26th Street trailhead or continues up to Lion Trail, skirting the other side of the hogback. From here, we looped back through the valley.

Trip log: 2 miles round trip (loop)

Getting there: Going west on U.S. 24, turn left at the 31st Street light, following the street behind Rudy’s BBQ to the trailhead on the right.

FYI: Hiking, biking, horseback riding. Dogs on leash. Lock car doors and don’t leave valuables behind.

SETH BOSTER, THE GAZETTE