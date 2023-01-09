If You Go

Trip log: 8.2 miles round trip (out and back), 1,036 feet elevation gain, 7,302 feet max

Difficulty: Moderate-difficult

Getting there: Parking lot by Starsmore Visitor and Nature Center, 2120 S. Cheyenne Canon Road. Columbine Trail starts behind the building.

FYI: Park open 5 a.m.-9 p.m. Hiking, bikes and horses. Dogs on leash. Trails icy in winter; wear traction.

SETH BOSTER, THE GAZETTE