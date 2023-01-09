Mount Muscoco, the highest point of Colorado Springs' entire park system. Mount Cutler. St. Mary's Falls and the lower, drive-by Helen Hunt Falls. Seven Bridges. The fairly recent addition of Daniels Pass and Sweetwater Canyon trails.
However confined by great, rocky walls, the possibilities seem endless in North Cheyenne Canon Park. But of all of those destinations, there may be no greater showcase than the Columbine Trail.
We're calling the trail a "classic" in this series spotlighting recreational opportunities in the Pikes Peak region. The views and sensations speak for themselves on this path touring the length of one of the Springs' crown jewels.
Columbine is classified by three sections: lower, middle and upper. Your party might opt to break up the lengthy, out-and-back trip by parking one car near the upper trailhead above Helen Hunt Falls and parking one at the bottom, by the Starsmore Visitor and Nature Center.
Lower Columbine starts behind the nature center, a quick escape into the tranquil, creek-lined wild. Pinnacles and towers command the view. Past one mighty slab, the trail bends to the left, rising and soon dropping to a bridge that meets the road. Continue across to the Middle Columbine trailhead.
We've previously described the lower stretch as a warm-up for the harsher, switchbacking middle stretch. Now it's an open-air experience with the sky stretching over the park's highest promontories, before easing into the mature forest.
The trail becomes Upper Columbine after the junction with the Spring Creek Trail. If you haven't visited recently, Columbine has a couple of new spurs: one for Daniels Pass and the Bruin Trail, which leads to the newer Sweetwater Canyon Trail.
The trail ends above a great refresher: Helen Hunt Falls.