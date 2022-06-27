Classic Happy Trails: A tour through history, scenery in Manitou Springs

Ute Pass Trail
The Manitou Incline gets all the attention — that brutal, mountainside set of vertical steps — while its neighbor trail is often overlooked. This is the Ute Pass Trail, worthy of destination status of its own.
We’re calling it a “classic” in this series spotlighting the Pikes Peak region’s trails. That’s largely for this one’s history, but also for the views and challenge — though, thankfully, it’s more merciful than the Incline.
From the base of those steps to the right, you ascend the wide path likely not knowing the ground you’re sharing with distant ancestors. Running west to the mountains, this is considered one of America’s oldest known migratory routes, traveled by natives seeking game some 10,000 years ago. It was later the way for wagons rumbling to the gold fields.
Imagine that as you cover switchbacks high to magnificent sights: Manitou Springs’ green and red slopes, the canyons across U.S. 24, Garden of the Gods north and the plains mingling with the sky far east.
It’s hard work to the top. From there, the trail descends to a water facility beside a wide path that resembles a modern service road. A rusted, bent sign reminds what this used to be: “This point marks original intersection of Ute Trail and Ute Wagon Trail!”
The trail continues west toward Cascade for about 2 miles, trending up and down over and under worn infrastructure. Through scrub oak thickets, it’s not quite the scenic tour of the trail’s first half. It ends at a short, interpretive loop.
Going back, you can return the way you came by rising up and down again. Or, past the water facility, you can stay straight and descend through Rattlesnake Gulch, another historic stretch of the route. Warning: It is intensely steep, not easy on the knees.
Trip log: 6.7 miles round trip (out and back), 1,307 feet elevation gain, 7,343 feet max
Difficulty: Moderate-difficult
Getting there: Paid parking and free shuttle runs to the Incline from Hiawatha Gardens in town, 10 Old Man’s Trail.
FYI: Hiking, biking. Dogs on leash.
SETH BOSTER, THE GAZETTE