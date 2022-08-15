Bear Creek Trail
Inside Bear Creek Canyon, at the bend of a road here in Colorado Springs’ southwest mountains, a thin trail retreats into the woods for serenity.
It’s a break from the crowds of people on foot and bike along the recreation thoroughfare that is High Drive. It’s a lesser-known trail, often overlooked by the neighboring Palmer Trail, the scenic loop known as Section 16.
At the end of July, we found that loop still closed after a Memorial Day weekend rock slide. And we found, to our surprise, Bear Creek Trail still seemingly overlooked.
It’s officially mapped as Forest Service Trail 666. Those ominous digits occupy the post at the trailhead, but you’ll find no bad omen ahead — only peace and quiet in the lush forest.
Though, peaceful is not exactly the word for the constant uphill. The trend starts from the gated High Drive, not steep enough to be harsh, but enough to work up a sweat. It’s good to stop and appreciate the cascading water and rocky promontories in view through the trees.
The road curves in about a mile, where Trail 666 begins. We found wildflowers popping and butterflies dancing amid the greenery. After a couple of creek crossings, the path ascends to massive, hillside boulders and views of the canyon and plains spreading beyond.
Our tracker read 2.3 miles at the intersection with Trail 776; mountain bikers often descend from here for a thrill, a reminder for all to share the narrow way. A short distance ahead, Josephine Falls can be seen at an overlook. This is where we turned around.
Trip log: 5 miles round trip (out and back), 1,934 feet elevation gain, 8,113 feet max
Difficulty: Moderate-difficult
Getting there: Going west on U.S. 24, turn left (south) on 26th Street. At stop sign, turn right onto Lower Gold Camp Road, following to Section 16 trailhead. Ahead, the road dips and curves, with High Drive starting on right side.
FYI: Hiking and biking. Dogs on leash. No camping.