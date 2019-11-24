Mount Dewey Trail
Many residents of tiny Green Mountain Falls might prefer their trails be kept secret. Then again, many others — the hard-working members of the GMF Trails Committee — would like for the fruits of their labor to be appreciated.
And what a job they’ve done in recent years: a series of hiking-only, sustainably constructed footpaths granting access to great and varied nature.
The Historic Green Mountain Falls Foundation in 2014 preserved the town backdrop by securing 139 acres of Mount Dewey. Builders took their picks and shovels and blazed the trail to the summit, finishing in 2015. From there, they extended the Bratton Trail, named for their leader, Dick Bratton. Now one can take a scenic, elevated tour of GMF’s perimeter.
Or, one can simply journey to the top of Dewey, a short but moderate ascent that will earn you your breakfast at The Pantry in town.
On our visit, advocates had stocked maps at the trailhead; grab one if you’d like to plot more mileage. The Mount Dewey Trail switchbacks steadily uphill, flattening briefly at an overlook of the village’s evergreen surroundings and the highway running through the canyon. The views open more as the pines clear for mountainside shrubs.
Before the summit, you’ll come to a wooden deck labeled “Spiritual Platform” — classic, quirky GMF. “First come, first served,” the signs instructs. We had it to ourselves, seeing just one other on this bluebird Sunday.
Trip log: 2.2 miles, 768 feet elevation gain, 8,460 feet max
Difficulty: Moderate
Getting there: Going west on U.S. 24, take second Green Mountain Falls/Chipita Park exit on left. Follow Green Mtn. Falls Road and continue straight on Ute Pass Avenue. Olathe Street is the dirt road where pavement bends. Park at the pull-off here or another along the main road.
Walking up Olathe, see trail markers directing you to turn right onto Ann Street. Follow the road veering left uphill, take first right on Catamount Street, then second right onto Myrtle Street. Trailhead straight ahead.
FYI: Hiking only. No camping. Dogs on leash. Trails icy in winter; bring traction.
SETH BOSTER, THE GAZETTE