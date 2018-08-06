Red Mountain and Iron Mountain
In Manitou Springs, one peak rules supreme. That is Pikes Peak, America’s Mountain, accessed via Barr Trail at the end of Ruxton Avenue. But one need not hoof it 13 miles to the top for the sublime nature that can be felt on a visit to this gateway town. One can start by veering off Ruxton Avenue, crossing the bridge at Spring Street and continuing up to the Intemann trailhead. We understand the Pikes Peak-or-bust or Manitou Incline-or-nothing mindsets, but allow us to propose a loop netting two summits and mesmerizing views.
We do indeed recommend starting across Spring Street, and doing so on foot or bike from a parking spot not on prohibitive Ruxton. After the bridge, go left and follow the dirt path up to the marked trail, which has a briefly steep start. You’ll follow a ridge, looking out to Ute Pass and the Waldo Canyon burn scar before entering the woods. After the meadow, crest the hill to the junction. Go right for the Red Mountain Trail.
It’s only a mile to the summit, but the switchbacking trail constantly climbs. You get all sorts of rewards at the finish: Pikes Peak at your back, the city and plains beyond and even Cog Railway history, evidenced by concrete platforms.
Head back down to the junction where you split and continue on Intemann Trail, toward Garden of the Gods, the rock slabs in clear, glorious sight. In less than a mile, the trail spills down to Pawnee Avenue. Go right, uphill to the Iron Mountain Trail. Spoil yourself on another mile-long trek, this one not as steep. At the trail ‘T,’ go right to the summit with panoramic vistas.
Return down Pawnee Avenue back into town. The street ends at the traffic light, close to where we recommend you parked for free at Hiawatha Gardens, 10 Old Man’s Trail.
Trip log: 4.5 miles round trip (loop), 1,974 feet total elevation gain, 7,319 feet max
Difficulty: Moderate
Getting there: From the free parking lot, either take the shuttle to the Incline or walk up Manitou Avenue. At the traffic circle, go left on Ruxton Avenue. It’s another half-mile to the Spring Street bridge.
FYI: Hiking and biking. Dogs on leash. Don’t cut switchbacks.
SETH BOSTER, THE GAZETTE