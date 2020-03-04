THURSDAY
TELEMETRY TRACKING — TEEN PROGRAM
6-7:30 p.m., for ages 12-17, for younger than 15, parents are requested to stay throughout the program, Cheyenne Mountain State Park, Visitor Center, 410 JL Ranch Heights Road, Park Pass required, $9/vehicle daily; Registration required: 576-2016.
Wildlife officer Cassidy English will demonstrate the equipment used for radio collaring, and how it’s used for important research purposes. The class will start indoors and finish with a field exercise, weather allowing. This is one of several programs held at Cheyenne Mountain State Park, which visitors can enjoy year-round with hiking, wildlife viewing, or biking on 28-plus miles of trails. Camp year-round, too, on 51-full service campsites or one of 10 basic walk-in tent sites, and try your hand at archery on the park’s archery range. Then engage in education programs all year long, from guided wildflower walks, family mystery hikes, animal education and campfire talks to Junior Ranger Programs, weekly yoga and more.
SATURDAY
PLANET 50/50 BY 2030: THINK EQUAL, BUILD SMART, INNOVATE FOR CHANGE
9-9:45 a.m. check-in and brunch, 9:45 a.m.-12:30 p.m. program, The Pinery at the Hill, 775 W. Bijou St., $12 students, $35 general admission; pre-registration required: iwd-coloradosprings.org.
International Women’s Day celebrates the power of women: achievements, impacts and commitment to gender equity. This event celebrates the achievements made and which continue to be made to advance women’s status at home and around the globe. Dr. Rosenna Bakari, local author, advocate, scholar and visiting assistant professor at the University of Colorado, Colorado Springs, will emcee the event and present an original poem in honor of the 100th anniversary of women’s suffrage. Speakers will include: Lisa Mae Brunson, founder of Wonder Women Tech and Hiring Humans; Creative Visionary, Speaker, Author & Social Innovator that is committed to impacting humanity on a global scale. She’s also the founder of Wonder Women Tech and Hiring Humans. Dr. Taylor Nygaard, who researches and teaches about the social and cultural impact of gender representation in the media; Amanda Metcalfe, licensed professional counselor and assistant professor of behavioral science and leadership at the United States Air Force Academy, and an adjunct professor at UCCS.
SATURDAY
YOUTH SYMPHONY ASSOCIATION’S 40TH ANNIVERSARY GALA
6-10 p.m., DoubleTree hotel, 1775 E. Cheyenne Mountain Blvd., $85. Email audrey@csysa.com for seating requests and/or questions, tickets: bit.ly/2uIogj6.
Don’t miss this glamorous soiree for donors, community members, parents, and alumni celebrating the 40th anniversary of the Colorado Springs Youth Symphony Association. The evening will include a performance by talented young musicians, a sit-down dinner and dessert, and a presentation honoring founder Gary Nicholson and Executive Director of the Colorado Springs Children’s Chorale, Marcia Hendricks. Red cocktail attire is suggested. Founded in 1980 to provide artistic and educational development of musically talented and dedicated junior high youth within Colorado Springs’ School District No. 11, the Colorado Springs Youth Symphony Association began with 70 young musicians and gave a single performance the first season. Today, the Youth Symphony is comprised of eight individual groups and approximately 350 young musicians are accepted by audition every year to take part in one of these groups.
SATURDAY
BAROQUE TANGENTS: BACH, TELEMANN, ROMAN, AND MARTIN
Chamber Orchestra of the Springs, 7-9 p.m. Broadmoor Community Church, 315 Lake Ave., $10-$30; chamberorchestraofthesprings.org.
The Chamber Orchestra’s resident expert in Baroque music, Elisa Wicks, lets her talent shine in a Baroque concert with a twist. Bach and Telemann provide more familiar fare, while Wicks brings a stunning and overlooked violin concerto by Johan Helmich Roman. Frank Martin’s Baroque-inspired “Petite Symphonie Concertante” bridges musical ideas across centuries to end the concert on an exciting high note. There will also be a pre-concert talk with Jennifer Carpenter, musicologist and performer, 45 minutes prior to the performances. The Chamber Orchestra of the Springs, founded in 1984, is the region’s premier chamber ensemble bringing innovative, educational programming and diverse artistic collaborations to the Front Range. As a long-standing cultural anchor in Colorado, the organization is dedicated to creating and sharing exceptional musical experiences.