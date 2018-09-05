THURSDAY
ROCKRIMMON ART
BUDDIES
1-3 p.m., Rockrimmon Meeting Room, Rockrimmon Library, 832 Village Center Drive; Information: Shannon Miller, 593-8000, smiller@ppld.org.
Presented by Deb Ross, join for art demonstrations and activities, or bring your own project to work on and share in a group setting. Ross is a local artist and instructor who will be on hand to explain and inspire. Basic drawing and painting materials will be available for your projects. No registration is required, and this program is free.
FRIDAY
TEEN TABLETOP GAMING
4-5:30 p.m., Library 21c, 1175 Chapel Hills Drive; Information: Philip Krogmeier, 884-9800, ext. 1052, pkrogmeier@ppld.org.
Love playing board games? Want to try out new games each month and meet other teens interested in board games? Come to the Teen TableTop Gaming! Gamers meet the first Friday of the month. Each month, learn and play a different game (and sometimes get out old favorites as well). Drop by and discover your new favorite game! Sponsored by Petrie’s Family Games. For ages 12-18.
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
BRIARFEST
See website for schedule of events, by St. Gabriel the Archangel Catholic Church, 8755 Scarborough Drive, free; briarfest.com.
Enjoy a fun, entertainment-packed family-friendly day in Briargate! For the fifth annual Briarfest, enjoy artisans and craftspeople exhibiting handmade items including jewelry, clothing, specialty foods, photography, original art, and more. Listen to live music from all your favorite local musicians throughout the weekend and enjoy games, a carnival midway chuck-full of carnival-style rides, a beer tent, wine tastings, food, raffles, a silent auction and more. Grab your friends and your family; the more the merrier at Briarfest!
TUESDAY
VINYASA YOGA
Noon-1 p.m., Rockrimmon Meeting Room, Rockrimmon Library, 832 Village Center Drive; Information: Shannon Miller, 593-8000, smiller@ppld.org.
Rebecca Williams leads this vinyasa (flow) style yoga class, adaptable for most levels. Enjoy a moderately-paced flow, offering variations for intensity. Appropriate for ages 14 and up. Please bring a yoga mat and wear comfortable clothing. No registration is required for this free class. Pikes Peak Library District is a nationally recognized system of public libraries serving a population of more than 535,000 in El Paso County. With 14 facilities, online resources, and mobile library service, PPLD responds to the unique needs of individual neighborhoods and the community at large.