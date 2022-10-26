In this image from video, Nye County Clerk Mark Kampf, far left, in suit, swears in a group of residents Wednesday who will hand count early ballots cast in the rural county about halfway between Las Vegas and Reno in Pahrump, Nev. Nye is the largest county in the U.S. to attempt a hand count of all its ballots in the midterm elections, a change fueled by conspiracy theories about voting machines.