A look at the service's data for previous Halloween weather in Colorado Springs compared from 1895 to 2017.
- The average daily temperature is 45 degrees.
- The warmest Halloween was 80 degrees in 2016, and the coldest was 10 degrees in 1991.
- In 2017, four-tenths of an inch of snow accumulated on the ground.
- The record amount of snowfall on Halloween was 13.8 inches in 1972.
The current long-range forecast from the service suggests cooler weather and chances of precipitation across south central and southeast Colorado, but only time will tell what the Halloween weather will feel like this year in Colorado Springs.