Grapefruit-sized hail and larger hammered areas near Bethune on Tuesday afternoon, August 13, 2019. (Photo via National Weather Service/Twitter)
The Colorado Climate Center said a hailstone that fell Tuesday near Bethune might have broken the state's size record at 4.83 inches -- the long-standing state record is 4.5 inches.

Measurements of the Tuesday hailstone are considered unofficial until Colorado climatologists work with committee members from other agencies to consider social media photos and measurements along with other measurements, the National Weather Service, Goodland tweeted. 

