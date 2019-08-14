The Colorado Climate Center said a hailstone that fell Tuesday near Bethune might have broken the state's size record at 4.83 inches -- the long-standing state record is 4.5 inches.
Measurements of the Tuesday hailstone are considered unofficial until Colorado climatologists work with committee members from other agencies to consider social media photos and measurements along with other measurements, the National Weather Service, Goodland tweeted.
Photos show that it was even larger when it fell (and was about 30 mins between when it fell and was put in the freezer)...we will consider all information to establish "final" values, but it's clear that this will be a new record for Colorado! #cowx (2/2)— ColoClimateCenter (@ColoradoClimate) August 14, 2019
Some more details courtesy of @NWSGoodland https://t.co/vU5comg03a— ColoClimateCenter (@ColoradoClimate) August 15, 2019