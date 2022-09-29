STOCKHOLM - H&M, the world's No.2 fashion retailer, launched a 2 billion Swedish crown ($177 million) cost savings drive on Thursday after reporting weaker-than-expected profits.
In Europe, where H&M does the bulk of its business, the Ukraine conflict, record energy prices and high inflation are weighing on consumer confidence, and households are cutting back on spending.
The Swedish group's third quarter pretax profit fell to 689 million crowns ($60.9 million) from 6.09 billion a year earlier, well below the 2.98 billion expected by five analysts polled by Refinitiv.
CEO Helena Helmersson told Reuters a big part of the savings program would come from simplifying organizational structures and buying fewer tech services. Less business travel and lower office rents were other aims of the program, she said.
H&M said the benefits should be felt in the second half of 2023.
H&M said a one-off 2.1 billion crown cost for winding down its business in Russia, announced in July, accounted for about half of the profit drop.
Meanwhile, increased raw materials and freight prices, and a stronger U.S. dollar, resulted in substantial cost increases.
"Overall, these factors had a substantial negative impact on profit," CEO Helena Helmersson said. "We have chosen not to fully compensate for the increased costs, which is reflected in the gross margin."
H&M said its autumn collections had been well received, with sales up 7% year on year in local currencies Sept. 1–27 — the start of its fiscal fourth quarter — against a 4% drop in the third. More favorable weather also contributed, Helmersson said.