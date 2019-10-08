On the evening of Sept. 25, we on City Council were treated to an excellent presentation by the Woodland Park School District RE-2 staff and the school board, which showed why they needed to forever continue to receive their funding from the 1.09% tax that was voted in the recent past by the citizens.
Low beginning teacher salaries of $35,000 and other ongoing maintenance needs for a minimum of $60,000 annual budgets were acknowledged. All excellent points were made in defense of the level of service they provide to their customers, the children of the district.
Last month we were treated to an excellent presentation by Woodland Park City staff that showed why they wanted to receive a 4.7% increase in a raise package for City employees, whose average salary is more than $50,000 per year. We also heard about the desire for many other items by the City staff to enhance their service products to the citizens of Woodland Park. These items amount to millions of dollars that justified their tax dollar revenues from various taxing sources, including sales tax on food and property tax receipts.
Both were technological presentations of projections and statistics created by expert staff personnel in technology and finance. The RE-2 work session ended with discussions of how they can educate more citizens, including seniors, about their needs. We on City Council and the RE-2 board agreed that we do not have the perfect answer to how to get that message to every citizen. But is getting that justification message out our biggest problem to consider?
City Council is pitched by these worthwhile entities regularly to defend their revenues, some of which are overseen by City Council on behalf of the citizens. We also have to answer to the 8,000-plus citizens who elected us to represent them, which include more people than the RE-2 staff, students, and the City staff. We must also represent Samuel W.
What about Sam? Samuel W. is an average senior on fixed income of less than $2,000 per month who no longer has the option of getting a job to supplement income. This is due to age, health, and/or skills now obsolete. Sam also is faced with a new valuation on his home he bought for $150,000 that now needs repairs and upgrades that the new county assessor tells him is now worth $500,000. This means Sam now needs to use a large amount of his dwindling savings to pay his property taxes for the benefit of all those many taxing entities, which include RE-2 and the City. Or Sam could maybe move to some lower-cost location like west Texas where he can afford the tax burdens and lower cost of living. Should we as a society force Sam to make that move?
Sam does not have the resources or skills to create that presentation to City Council that describes why he needs additional revenue for his needs. He has basic needs that will now not be available from his $24,000 annual gross revenue stream that has either been fixed for years without any annual increase or is below the average of all other annual CPI increases. Sam now has to choose which prescriptions he will quit taking. Sam now has to decide which meals each week he will forego. Sam now has to quit feeding his beloved companion, Jack, the Golden Retriever, quite as often and also quit taking Jack to the vet.
Sam does not need more education as to how each taxing entity desires their salary increases that are annually increased by many more percentage points than his annual fixed income. Sam does not care to know why certain maintenance burdens of taxing entities are more important than those of his own residence that have been left to decay for many years out of insufficient revenue and/or Sam’s savings pool limitations. Sam has the optimism to know that he and Jack will have relief when their life expectancy takes them out of these burdens. Sam can only look forward to that day when he no longer hears there are more important priorities than his from the government entities providing services to the citizens of his town.
What about Sam? Sam has the City Council to look out for him. We have many “Sams” in our town. So, when City Council is approached with the beautiful presentations justifying ever expanding government and school revenues, we must remember the Sams of our town. Sam has no other advocate for his life dilemmas than his elected officials and the charity of others. The charities are doing their best for Sam.
We on Council must also do our best to remember that all our citizens and services deserve an acceptable level of attention and resource allocation, nothing more. Acceptable level means that we must always consider that our needs have greater priority than our wants. Acceptable is just that; a level of service that considers minimums of personnel, services, facilities, and equipment which are acceptable to unburden our Sams from having to make their unacceptable choices over our desires for better. We can do better by remembering the Sams of our town when we are pitching our justifications to all our citizens. I choose to look at each expenditure and tax from the eyes of Sam while I am representing him on City Council. I hope all of us will ask ourselves, “What about Sam?”
Val Carr is Woodland Park’s Mayor Pro-Tem.