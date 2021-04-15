March Madness is the term usually associated with college basketball in late March. Now it describes the carnage of mass shootings: 8 people murdered in Atlanta spas; 10 killed in Boulder; 8 injured and 2 dead in Virginia Beach. “Madness” captures our collective state of mind after these mass murders.
When madness means crazy, it surely applies to our sense of shock: how can this be happening again in Colorado? While there are four states that have had more mass shootings than we have, that’s not a record to be proud of.
How can the slaughter of innocent people be anything but madness? What a nightmare.
Since Columbine, many of us know someone who’s suffered a loss in one or more of these Colorado shootings. Can a community have PTSD as well as individuals? It’s starting to feel that way. Trauma is collective and compounding, so that each tragedy builds on the previous ones.
When madness means angry, it also applies to this period. We are outraged that our community is under attack and we’re ready to fight back. Those of us who grew up experiencing saner times feel as if something valuable has been stolen from us. It doesn’t seem fair or right. But what can we do?
Is there hope we can address and tame this madness? Let us begin by accepting two facts:
1. Fact: Guns are not going away. By 2019, there were almost 400 million firearms in the U.S. In 2020, we added 40 million. Many of us enjoy using our guns for hunting, sports or protection and have legally obtained them. Ignoring reality won’t end the madness.
Guns are not the problem. It’s the unfettered access to them that we must address. Colorado has taken some significant steps towards this goal, ensuring universal background checks and closing the gun show loophole, thereby prohibiting sales to felons, fugitives, and domestic abusers. Recently the Colorado Legislature passed two bills, Safe Storage of Weapons and Reporting Lost and Stolen Guns. They are on the governor’s desk awaiting signature.
2. Fact: Gun restrictions are not going away either, and they are working. In 2020, in Colorado, 14,227 gun purchases were denied when the attempted buyer failed the background check. What crimes did these prospective purchasers commit? 42 homicides; 192 sexual assaults, 18 kidnappings; 2,738 assaults. Over 800 had restraining orders against them; background checks led to the arrests of 57 fugitives. Separating dangerous folks from their guns via background checks is definitely progress!
Since the concealed carry law was passed in Colorado in 2003, sheriffs have withdrawn over 4,000 permits. Another group of bad guys separated from their guns, more progress.
Extreme Risk Protection Orders (Red Flag) were issued 135 times in its initial year, primarily by law enforcement. This means that those individuals who might have harmed themselves or others were prevented from doing so. Another law that has made us safer: progress.
Laws won’t stop every bad actor, on the highway or at the grocery store. That doesn’t mean we abandon the role of law or ignore what reform legislation has accomplished. This is welcome news but most of us don’t realize it, because incremental progress doesn’t make headlines.
Conclusion: The Romans were wary of the Ides of March, when they believed evil deeds (such as Caesar’s murder) were likely to happen. Two millennia later, it appears they might have been onto something. However, we can ignore their superstitions if we pay attention to the facts.
In April, we can act to preserve gun ownership for responsible users, while prohibiting it to those who are dangerous to themselves or others. Experience from other states demonstrate that requiring safe storage reduces accidents for children, reporting lost or stolen guns decreases the number of guns available to criminals and waiting periods prohibit impulsive behavior.
These are reasonable ways to regain our public safety. Please give them your support.
When our legislators act on these safeguards, we can look forward to the time when, once again, March Madness will refer solely to basketball.
Phil Kendall and Myra Warren Isenhart are on the Colorado Ceasefire Outreach Board.