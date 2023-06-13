Horace Mann, often considered the father of public education, said, “Education ... beyond all other devices of human origin, is a great equalizer of conditions of men.”

What’s now known as “equity,” in other words, is a consequence of education.

In 2020, when Dr. Michael Thomas was the superintendent of Colorado Springs School District 11, the district sought to create equity not by improving its academic outcomes for all students but by creating a new bureaucracy, the Department of Equity and Inclusion. At that time, D-11’s performance metrics put it in the bottom 15% of Colorado school districts, and Mitchell High School, which had been failing for years, was on the verge of a state takeover.

At Mitchell, 76% of students are below the poverty line and 71% are minorities.

While in other areas of Colorado Springs, balancing homework with track or baseball is the norm, at Mitchell, a student is more likely to be struggling to feed herself and her siblings.

When the new school board majority was elected in 2021, they chose Dr. Parth Melpakam as their new board president, disbanded the equity department, parted ways with Dr. Thomas, and brought in a new superintendent with a mission to improve the district’s academics — and consequently to advance real equity for D-11 students.

Improving Mitchell High School was high on the list of the board’s priorities.

The district created the Mitchell Promise, an innovative scholarship program offering qualifying Mitchell graduates a full ride to Pikes Peak State College.

The Gazette reported the impact the program had for one Mitchell alum: “The Mitchell Promise was ‘life changing’ for student Victor Torres, whose dream of one day becoming a wildlife officer stood behind cumbersome financial barriers, he said. His dad considered a third job just to make ends meet and support his son’s pursuit of success.”

The result of the program? A gigantic leap in Mitchell’s graduation rate from 63% last year to 94% this year. Graduating from high school is one of the three most effective ways to stay out of poverty. (The other two are having a full-time job and getting married before having kids.)

Mitchell, which serves some of the most disadvantaged students in our community, just saw a 31% jump in its graduation rate. That means 31% more students have radically reduced their odds of living in poverty.

That is real equity — and it was generated not by an expensive, self-gratifying bureaucracy called the “Department of Equity and Inclusion,” but by a school board and administration focused on academic achievement for all students regardless of race.

This board understands something Horace Mann understood, but which the loudest proponents of equity don’t: a focus on academics is the prerequisite of equity, not a distraction from it.

This belief has informed other reforms implemented by D-11’s current board.

Earlier this year, the board authorized two charter schools after no new charters in 10 years. One of those schools is James Irwin Charter Academy (JICA), where 57% of students qualify for free and reduced lunch.

Nevertheless, JICA performs in the top 15% of Colorado’s public elementary schools in terms of academic achievement – both because academic achievement, not fashionable buzzwords like “equity,” is what it prioritizes, and because it refuses to accept that underprivileged students can’t be expected to excel academically.

The board also demonstrated its commitment to excellence by raising early-career teachers ’salaries to among the highest levels in the Pikes Peak region. While it refuses to spend money on newfangled bureaucracies that don’t improve results, it is more than willing to invest in the classroom, where learning takes place. With such competitive salaries, D-11 will be able to attract the best young teachers around and to employ them for a generation.

Rather than talking incessantly about equity, this board is laser-focused on improving academic achievement for all students. Yet when boards focus on academics, equity is the predictable byproduct.

Rebecca Kenderdine is a substitute teacher in Colorado Springs School District 11 and sits on the School Accountability Committee for Mitchell High School.