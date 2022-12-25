From left, Capt. Justin Ditter; 1st Lt. Nathanial Akers; Senior Master Sgt. Matthew Anacker; his wife, Ashley Anacker; Master Sgt. Kristopher Chesslo; Tech. Sgt. John Mendoza; and Sgts. Daniel Shanks, Dominick Cuervo and Kaivon Webb pose after receiving a commendation from Manitou Springs Fire Chief John Forsett, third from right.