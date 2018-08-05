GRAND JUNCTION (AP) — At one time, you set up camp, ate dinner and headed to the campfire talk, where a ranger chatted about local plants and wildlife or gave a slide show of area landscapes. Then you walked back to camp and tucked in, falling asleep under a starry sky.
But it's been decades since those campfire talks at Colorado National Monument. They faded away in the 1990s, but now the monument and Colorado National Monument Association want to restore the place where the magic happened, bringing the amphitheater back to its original luster.
The group is launching a campaign to raise $500,000 through grants and community donations to refurbish the amphitheater, its seating area and trails.
The amphitheater is in a clearing of piñon pine and juniper trees between the park's Saddlehorn Campground and a picnic area near the visitor center. An asphalt trail leading to it now is separated and cracked. Red clay sediment and rocks have filled some culverts under the trail. The trail's grade is too steep to navigate with a wheelchair and likely too bumpy for elderly guests. Wooden benches to seat up to 250 people form a half-circle around the amphitheater, but the seats are bleached and deeply cracked after years in the sun.
But the silence is stunning high above the Grand Valley — save for bird calls and the rustle of wind in the trees.
"I never get tired of the views up here," said Michael Paxson, executive director of the Colorado National Monument Association. "It's just a shame not to utilize this space."
Monument officials first will do a study to determine whether the amphitheater has historical significance that must be retained. The shed-like structure was created during "Mission 66," between 1956 and 1966, when the nation focused on boosting infrastructure in national parks.
The officials hope to use $380,000 to widen the trails to 4 feet and spend the rest on upgrading benches and other amphitheater improvements.
Once revitalized, it could serve as a spot for weddings, concerts or other outdoor gatherings, creating a possible revenue source for the monument, Superintendent Ken Mabery said. "This has been mothballed because we just don't have the funds for upkeep," he said.
The partnership with the association also might help jump-start other park projects, such as a visitor center near the east entrance.