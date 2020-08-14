The Grizzly Creek fire, burning near Glenwood Springs, has grown to a total acreage of around 14,663 acres, according the U.S. Forest Service said Friday.
The fire, which has closed I-70, is the state's top priority for wildfire resources with 352 firefighters working against the blaze.
The closure of a major highway and its proximity to population centers are factors in making it the state's top priority.
"The terrain and fuels in the northeast portion of the fire made access difficult for firefighters north of Interstate 70," according to the official information Facebook page for the fire. "The fire pushed East and went into Bair Ranch where evacuations were made."
Temperatures in the area will reach the upper 80s Friday with low humidity and 12 to 17 mph winds likely to intensify the fire.